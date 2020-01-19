WATERLOO — The Board of Education will be asked to appoint Donald Miller Jr. as Facilities Director II, subject to approval by the Seneca County Civil Service Department, at its meeting Monday night.
Miller is being proposed by school Superintendent Terri Bavis for a permanent Civil Service position, effective Feb. 3. He would succeed Jeff Mochan, who resigned last fall.
The position involves supervision of buildings and grounds for the district.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• The board will accept the retirement of Michael Dellesandro as transportation director. Bavis said the board will interview several applicants next week, with the hopes being to make a selection without naming an interim director.
• The creation of a required school district H I Virus Advisory Council may be approved. That body will include representatives of families, the school board, school personnel, community members, and religious organizations. Director of Athletics Christal Kent will serve as chairwoman.
• Bavis is seeking board approval of an agreement to extend the probationary period of elementary teacher Ashley Foster until June 30, 2021. The new expiration date is tentative and conditional. In order to be granted tenure, Foster must receive composite or overall annual professional performance review ratings of either effective or highly effective to be considered for tenure. If she receives an ineffective composite or overall rating in the final year of the probationary period she will be ineligible for tenure at that time.
• A proposal for free membership to the district’s fitness center for all school district staffers.