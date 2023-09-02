GENEVA — Among the first local residents Mark Gearan met during his first stint as president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges was David Brind, a recently retired City Court judge.
Nearly a quarter-century later, Gearan still has vivid memories of that 1999 day.
“Judge Brind gave such a warm welcome to myself, (my wife) Mary and our family,” Gearan said in a recent interview. “When we moved into the community there were people who helped me learn about Geneva and our graduates. In the case of the great Judge Brind, he was also an engaged citizen and someone who cared deeply about this community.”
Brind, a City Court judge from 1974-96 — he was the court’s presiding judge for much of that time — and a prominent figure in Geneva community affairs and many local organizations, passed away Aug. 8 at the age of 93. He had been living at Ferris Hills in Canandaigua.
“We were incredibly proud of him,” said Susan Brind Morrow, the judge’s daughter and a writer who lives in the Hudson Valley. “He and my mother really loved the city of Geneva.”
Early life
Brind, the son of Charles and Laura Hutchison Brind, was born in Albany and graduated from Union College in 1951. Charles Brind was a prominent New York attorney, arguing cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, and was deputy commissioner of the state Education Department.
“He was a big player in Albany,” Susan said of Charles. “My father and grandfather were very close, and my father looked up to his father.”
David Brind earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Albany Law School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army’s Counterintelligence Corps from 1955-57.
“He didn’t talk about his time in the Army,” Susan said. “I’m thinking he wasn’t supposed to be talking about that part of his life.”
Brind earned his juris doctor degree from Albany Law School in 1958. He and his wife, Shirley, settled in Geneva a short time later.
“My mother is from Canada (Kingston, Ontario), and Geneva is sort of between Kingston and Albany. They took one look at Geneva and thought it was one of the most beautiful places they had ever seen,” Susan said. “They loved fishing, canoeing, and Seneca Lake. They thought it was a very special place and wanted to raise a family there.”
Years in Geneva
Brind began a law practice in the city and was later elected a City Court judge. It was there that he met Tim Buckley, another local attorney.
“Dave was a true gentleman. We worked closely together, both when I was an assistant district attorney and later when I became a City Court judge,” Buckley said. “Dave was more of a lawyer who worked on civil matters at first ... but he really enjoyed being a City Court judge. He met people in the court system that he would he never met otherwise: probation officers, police officers, defense lawyers, court staff. It give him a better view of life and a better understanding of the criminal justice. I think it made him more of a well-rounded person, and he was very mature and even-minded as a judge — very fair.”
Brind’s son, Charlie, a graduate of Geneva High School and Hobart College, would watch his father’s court sessions on occasion.
“One thing that always came across was how he treated people and how they appreciated that. He never had a mean word to say about anybody,” Charlie said. “To be a judge you have to be impartial, fair, and take a lot into consideration. It taught me a lot about him watching him adjudicate. He always listened to people and their situation. It’s what made him a very strong judge.”
Brind married Susan and her husband, Lance Morrow, at Belhurst Castle. Lance, who would go on to a 40-year career as a writer at Time magazine and now writes op-ed pieces for the Wall Street Journal, developed a long-lasting friendship with his father-in-law.
“He was a remarkable guy and an incredibly kind man — the kindest man I ever knew,” said Lance, noting he saw Brind on the bench as well. “On Sunday mornings at the cottage he would get a call from a Geneva police officer to do an arraignment, rather than have a drunk driver stay in jail until Monday. I went with him a number of times, and one of the things that struck me was the kindness he showed to those that were arrested. He was firm and didn’t take any nonsense, but his kindness was remarkable. That was just the way David was. That was his character.”
Lance called Brind an expert fisherman and passed along that love of the outdoors to his sons, Charlie and David.
“We used to go up to Elephant Lake in northern Ontario (Canada) to fish for musky (muskellunge). We would go out and he (the elder David) would catch three or four musky, which is not easy to do,” Lance said, adding that he quickly learned something about his father-in-law in those trips. “I realized he would never speak ill of anyone. He was very old-fashioned. There was no profanity and he had a personal code of honor. Well, I am a terrible gossip, but he would never participate. He would look a little uncomfortable and his eyes would just wander off. That is when I knew it was time to stop talking.”
Charlie Brind said his brother, David, would go on to become the top-ranked bass angler in the country.
“Growing up here on Seneca Lake, my brother would go out in the morning and wouldn’t come home until it was dark,” said Charlie, who owns a corporate benefits firm and lives in Geneva and Massachusetts. “I would go to Canada with my dad and my brother for musky, the greatest fish to catch. You could literally be on the lake for hours before touching one ... but Dad would always get some.”
Charlie said his parents, as well as the rest of the family, dealt with tragedy twice. The first time came in 1972, when his teen sister Barbara died in a car accident. Charlie said Susan and some friends were rushing another friend, who cut his foot in Seneca Lake, to the hospital. The second came in 1981, when the younger David Brind, a student at his father’s alma mater, Union College, was killed by a drunk driver. His parents later set up a scholarship in David’s name.
“It absolutely defined my father to a great degree, as well as the rest of us. She was 16 and had just graduated from high school and was going to college. She was definitely a shining star,” Charlie said of Barbara. “I was a freshman at Hobart when my brother died. We dealt with their deaths every day. To be able to live the life he did, considering those losses, is Dad’s greatest gift when it came to the impact he had on so many.”
Community involvement
How David and Shirley Brind impacted Geneva was evident in the numerous organizations they helped. The list includes the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, United Way, Geneva General Hospital, Geneva Historical Society, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts — and both were officers on the Geneva school board at different times.
“I was raised by an extraordinarily strong woman, and my wife and daughters are exceptionally strong women as well,” Charlie said. “Mom came out of Queen’s University (Canada) at the top of her class and could have gone to Brown to be a doctor, but women didn’t do that back then. Back then you got married and raised a family. Mom’s way of directing so much energy inside was to help the hospital, the school board, or other organization.”
Charlie noted that his wife, Nancy, is a William Smith graduate, as is their daughter Alexandra, known as Ali (Class of 2022). Their daughter Katherine, known as Kate, is a 2019 Cornell University grad.
Charlie said his daughters were both Phi Beta Kappa scholars.
“My dad was a great influence upon their love of Geneva and the Finger Lakes, and their subsequent college choices, even though they grew up in the Boston area,” Charlie said. “Dad also shared his love of Seneca Lake with his sister, Nancy Wallace, and her husband, Bill, of Phoenix, Ariz. They purchased a cottage right next to ours on Sunset Bay in Geneva, and they spent their summers there for 15 years.”
Lance Morrow said examples of his father-in-law’s kindness came during visits by family and friends.
“He was very, very generous and loved to give people presents, although they weren’t grand presents,” Morrow said. “For instance, he would give me pens because I am a writer.
“He would also exaggerate people’s accomplishments. In the family it was known as the ‘Brind Stretch,’ ” Morrow added with a laugh. “If someone was a captain, he would promote them to colonel or brigadier general. It was a very distinct and endearing trait, because he liked to see people happy. He had a heartiness that seems like it came out of the 19th century, like a Dickens novel.
“At Ferris Hills, he was sort of the leader of a group. He would host a party every Saturday night in his suite, and about a dozen people came out, some older than David — and he was in his 90s by then. The atmosphere was lively, and he included everyone.”
Later years
David and Shirley, who passed away in 2017, moved to Ferris Hills more than 10 years ago. Earlier this year, Brind was honored by the St. Andrews Society of Albany for his 71 years of membership.
“He was very proud of his Scottish heritage,” Buckley said. “He and Shirley gave a lot back to this community through their volunteer work. As a couple, they made Geneva a better place.”
Susan noted that her father was still involved in the court system, as a hearing officer, well into his 80s.
“He took the law very seriously,” she said. “We are just so sad not to have him here. He was a huge presence in our lives and really did a lot of work for the community.”
Gearan said even in his later years, Brind was keenly inquisitive and cared deeply about others.
“He was just a gift to my family and me personally. His was a life well-lived,” he said. “Our mission at Hobart and William Smith is to prepare our students to lead a life of consequence. Judge Brind was not a graduate of Hobart and William Smith, but he certainly led a life of consequence to the legal community, the citizens of this community, his family, and to his friends like me.”