WATERLOO — This Seneca County village concluded a successful three-day observance of Memorial Day recently, centered around its official, 1966 Congressional designation as the Birthplace of Memorial Day.
However, other communities — north and south of the Mason-Dixon Line — have made their own cases for being the first to decorate the graves of those who died in the Civil War.
Among the skeptics about Waterloo’s status as the founder of the holiday is Marshall “Mike” Berdan of Glastonbury, Conn., which is the hometown of Waterloo druggist Henry Carter Welles. Welles is credited by locals with planting the idea of setting aside a day to honor the war dead several weeks after the four-year conflict ended.
Berdan said his suspicions began in the summer of 2016 when he visited the Waterloo Memorial Day Museum and discovered that Welles was credited as being the father of Memorial Day.
“This was news to me, (as someone) who not only has lived in Glastonbury since 2007, but then and now sits on the board of the Glastonbury Historical Society, an honest historical society,” Berdan said. “But trusting that Waterloo’s historical society was (honest) as well, I went with it, unearthed all I could about the Connecticut roots of Welles, and then made a presentation of that material during the 2018 Celebrate Commemorate weekend — and even marched in that year’s Waterloo parade as Henry Carter Welles.”
The controversy
Welles is credited with pushing the idea of Waterloo setting aside a day to honor those who had died in the just-completed Civil War, including 57 men from Waterloo. It happened at a social gathering in the summer of 1865, more than three years before Memorial Day was declared, by Gen. John Logan’s Order, a national holiday to be observed May 30, 1868.
Waterloo’s history says Welles’ idea was put into action on May 5, 1866. However, while he was visiting Waterloo, Berdan said he researched Welles and his death on July 7, 1868, and noticed things that caused him to doubt Waterloo’s official status as the Birthplace of Memorial Day, as was proclaimed by Congress and then-President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966.
“Most notable was Welles’ well-documented death on July 7, 1868, which they attribute to the lingering debilitating effects of the exceedingly hot weather on May 5, 1866,” Berdan said. “That didn’t make sense, and it doesn’t historically. Once I started questioning their creation story, I discovered that everything they say about the origins of Memorial Day is false for the simple reason that Waterloo didn’t do anything to commemorate its Civil War dead until May 30, 1868, the same day that 134 other Northern communities did as well in response to Grand Army of the Republic Gen. John A. Logan’s General Order No. 11, issued on May 5, 1868, which is where they apparently came up with the date of May 5, 1866.”
Berdan pointed out May 5, 1866, was a Wednesday, “which shows how preposterous that date is.” And, he said the weather was unusually cool, not unusually warm.
He said he can prove that every document the Waterloo Memorial Day Centennial Committee submitted to Congress in the spring of 1966 was the product of either poor reasoning or outright fraud.
“Moreover, I can present a number of documents that the committee overlooked that would have proven to them, had they even considered the possibility, which they didn’t, that Waterloo was not the birthplace of Memorial Day,” Berdan said.
In response, local officials defend their claim and say it’s as much about having the longest continual observance of Memorial Day as it is about being the first to formally honor the war dead — and doing so for a longer, unbroken time, since 1866.
Berdan said he offered to share his research with the National Cemetery Administration’s research team, an agency of the Veterans Administration, after he learned in the fall of 2021 that the agency was looking into the matter in advance of Memorial Day 2022. He said the NCA’s response was that they were getting ready to issue an assessment.
“As that assessment clearly reveals, they had already eliminated Waterloo from consideration, though on the basis of what information I have yet to ascertain,” Berdan said. “But eliminate it they did, and the May 26 (2022) assessment is concise and straight-forward. So, while they don’t know more than I do, they certainly speak with much greater authority.”
The National Cemetery Administration’s “History of Memorial Day” cites early efforts to honor the Civil War dead in Columbus, Ga.; Boalsburg, Pa; Charleston, S.C.; and Columbus, Miss. — all prior to May 5, 1866, and Logan’s Order of 1868.
The report contains a single paragraph stating that a Congressional resolution in 1966 officially recognized a century of Memorial Day events held on May 30 in Waterloo, N.Y., officially proclaimed by President Johnson. “Thus the federal government declared this location as the ‘birthplace’ of Memorial Day.”
Shortly after that, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act legislation enacted in 1968 designated Memorial Day as a national holiday and moved it from May 30 to the last Monday in May. The Act took effect in 1971.
None of the community members who led the charge to have Waterloo recognized back in 1966 are alive, so no one is left to refute Berdan’s allegations.
The original research group of the Waterloo Memorial Day Centennial Committee was headed by Richard Schreck and John Genung. Other members were Chrystal Fegley, Ruth Sweet, Joan Bruzee, Gordon and Gladys Rook, and Stanley Reynolds.
Federal designation
Much of the impetus for pursuing the Birthplace of Memorial Day designation came from the late John E. Becker’s book “The History of Waterloo, New York,” which was published in 1949. Pages 184-188 deal with Decoration Day, as Memorial Day was known for much of its existence.
Memorial Day Museum researcher Pam Becker, a retired Seneca Falls teacher, said all the documentation submitted to federal officials in 1966 is at the museum. She dug it all out for inspection in mid-May. It consists of 15 pages on the sources of information sent by the committee, entitled “Bibliography of Source Material Related to the Claim of the village of Waterloo, New York to being the Birthplace of Memorial Day,” and 11 pages entitled the actual research supporting the claim. It includes “The History of Waterloo, New York” by John E. Becker, and refers to pages 184-188. Becker cites an eyewitness account from Waterloo resident Thomas Malone, newspaper articles of the day that also support the May 5, 1866, claim, and a book called “Forgotten Stories of the Finger Lakes” by A. Glenn Rogers that was published in 1953. Pages 133-136 in that book speak of reports of a Memorial Day observance on May 5, 1866, in Waterloo.
“I have checked back thoroughly into the papers, records of the past, and all indications point to the fact that the people of Waterloo were the first ones to set aside a definite day to hold exercises in memory of their fallen comrades,” Rogers wrote, according to the source cited.
Other sources cited in support of the claim are articles in The Banner newspaper and the Seneca County News; accounts of the role of Gen. John B. Murray, Seneca County clerk, in helping Waterloo plan the May 1866 Memorial Day observance; the stated position of the Sons of Union Veterans that support the claim; an article in the Ovid Independent; and remembrances of A.L. Childs, a former Waterloo resident then living in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1886, who said that he remembered Memorial Day being observed May 5, 1866, in Waterloo. The research committee also presented to Congress in support of the claim articles in the Waterloo Observer, the Geneva Gazette and the Democrat & Chronicle, along with a handwritten manuscript of Gen. Murray at the Seneca Falls Historical Society. The committee said no other community claiming be the birthplace of Memorial Day has proven that it conducted a day-long solemn observance and not just a short laying of flowers on graves.
“Our claim is that Waterloo has had the longest continual commemoration of Memorial Day. We’re not saying we were the first,” Pam Becker said. “It’s possible someone had some kind of observance before Waterloo, but we feel we’ve proven that we had the first day-long, solemn commemoration to honor the war dead and have done it every year since then.”
Becker said the documentation presented to federal officials — consisting of 12 boxes — was accepted and led to its designation. She noted the museum only lets people view their documentation at the museum under supervision.
“When Mr. Berdan came here, we gave him all we had about Henry Welles and Memorial Day,” Becker said.
Initial observance
Celebrate Commemorate committee members and village officials say there is reliable documentation that after Welles obtained the support of Gen. Murray to have a formal observance to honor the war dead, the date of May 5, 1866, was set. And, just before the first observance, the women of Waterloo met at a public hall and prepared wreaths, crosses and bouquets for each veteran’s grave. Flags were placed at half-mast, draped with evergreen boughs, and black streamers were hung about the village.
During the observance itself, civic groups, led by former Union Army soldiers, marched to the three cemeteries for appropriate services at each, including speeches by Murray and a local clergyman. Local officials said the ceremonies were repeated May 5, 1867; in 1868, Waterloo joined other communities in the country in holding the observance on May 30.
Several early attempts to gain recognition for Waterloo as the Birthplace of Memorial Day failed. But officials say a speech by Congressman Sam Stratton on Memorial Day in 1965 triggered a new effort that was successful and led to recognition by the state and federal governments.
Jane Shaffer has been co-chair of the Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day Committee for more than 20 years. She said she’s aware that many communities have claimed to being the birthplace of Memorial Day.
“My reply has always been we cannot say that they weren’t the first to lay a wreath or commemorate the fallen soldiers, but we can say without a doubt that we believe we were not only the first, but continue to be the only ones to commemorate those that gave their lives for our many freedoms consecutively for the past 157 years, always on the traditional Memorial Day of May 30,” Shaffer said. “The citizens of Waterloo felt strongly that our community was the first and defended their claim with indisputable proof to then-Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, which was followed by the Congressional and Senate concurrent resolutions for which, on May 26, 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Presidential Proclamation recognizing Waterloo as the official birthplace of Memorial Day.”
Shaffer called it “wonderful and patriotic” that other communities also want to be known for such an honorable event.
“I’m very proud of our community and our veterans organizations that continue to keep Waterloo’s Memorial Day traditions relevant,” she continued. “It’s important that our youth understand and realize the importance of life and liberty and being a proud American by giving thanks to those that served and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our many freedoms.”
Seneca County Historian Walt Gable declined to become involved in the debate.
Meanwhile, plans are underway for the village’s 25th Celebrate Commemorate event in 2024, as well as the 158th consecutive observance of Memorial Day.