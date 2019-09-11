CLYDE — Another Wayne County canal community is being recognized for its historic downtown.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the village of Clyde’s historic district is one of 14 recommended by the state’s Historic Preservation Board to be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
“These storied sites represent exceptional and fascinating pieces of New York’s rich and diverse history,” Cuomo said. “Adding these properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places would ensure they have the funding they need so we can protect, preserve and promote them in all of their full glory for present and future generations of New Yorkers.”
According to Cuomo’s office, listing on state and national registers can assist property owners in revitalizing buildings, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits. His office said that since Cuomo signed legislation to bolster the state’s use of rehabilitation tax credits in 2013, the state and federal program has spurred billions of dollars in completed investments of historic commercial properties and tens of millions in owner-occupied historic homes.
Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw is thrilled with the recommendation and the potential it holds for future downtown revitalization.
“The village of Clyde is very excited for the news that New York State has included our downtown district in the nominations for the State and National Registers of Historic places,” he said by email. “By having the area on the registers, it opens up opportunities for grant money as well as tax credits for the property owners.”
Clyde is poised to join the Lyons Historic District, which was named to the national register in 2018.
Fremouw said a lot of work went into the recognition. In October 2018, the village designated the downtown historic district and added it into its zoning code as well.
He said the village’s code enforcement officer, Tom Sawtelle, worked on the extensive submission with Virginia Bartos of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Office.
“Tom used various information that had been included in a historic survey that the village of Clyde had commissioned a couple years ago, along with various other local historical records,” said Fremouw.
He said the designation will help the village build on its recent successes.
“We have seen local businesses making improvements and hope to see more in the future, to bring additional life back into our downtown area,” he said.
In its summary paragraph included in the application, the village said the “nominated district is a mixed commercial and small residential neighborhood immediately surrounding the historic Washington Square Park. Established in 1820, the park became the center of the village and the nominated district reflects the commercial growth between the park and the canal to the west and residential streets to the east.”
The park includes a striking monument to the nation’s first president, George Washington.
According to Cuomo’s office, once the recommendations are approved by the state historic preservation officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered on the National Register.