SENECA FALLS — Issues related to the town’s historic district surfaced at the May Town Board meeting.
Claire Ludovico, a member of the town Historic Preservation Commission, voiced strong support for the historic district, the HPC, and historic preservation in general. She urged the board to include the head of the HPC on the steering committee looking into updating the town’s comprehensive plan.
“Seneca Falls is a certified local government, which is needed to have an historic district and a commission to enforce standards and guidelines,” Ludovico said. “The district has been a success, with the Huntington Building the most recent example. An HPC member was on the 2006 comprehensive plan committee and should be on the new one.”
Her remarks were followed by a request from William Bailey, new owner of property at 216 Fall St., that his property be removed from the historic district. Bailey acquired the vacant home for back taxes and said he wants to fix it up to be occupied and put back on the tax rolls, but objects to some of the stipulations of the historic district code. He cited requirements for window replacement being the same size as the original floor length size, and restoration of the front porch.
“I can’t do some of the things the historic district wants,” Bailey said. “I just want to fix it up to look nice, so I’d like to have it removed from the district.”
Town Attorney Pat Morrell said it would be difficult to remove just one parcel from the district, saying it could set a precedent that would undermine the point of having an historic district.
Decisions of the HPC denying Bailey’s request for variances were appealed to the town Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA apparently overruled the HPC, and the matter may be going to court.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said it would be good to resolve the matter without litigation, citing the cost, and said the district boundaries can be examined further.
In other action:
• SWAPCYCLE — Trustees approved another SwapCycle event in the fall following a successful opening effort in April. The event allowed people to offer working household items to the public; items not taken were picked up by town crews for proper disposal.
• DRAINAGE — Ferrara said the public works department and town engineers are working on short- and long-term projects to address storm water drainage issues in the former village areas of the town.
• DRI — Ferrara noted Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects are moving forward and people should see work beginning this summer. The town received a $10 million DRI grant from the state in 2021.
• RENTALS — The board voted to introduce new local laws amending the town code regarding rental properties, absentee landlords and criminal activity and peddling, soliciting, transient businesses, and mobile food vending. Public hearings will be at the June meeting.
• APPOINTMENT — Bryce Brunfeld, a lateral transfer from the Bolivar Police Department, was appointed a town police officer to fill a vacancy. His hiring was aided by an incentive package offered by the town to encourage lateral transfers by trained officers.