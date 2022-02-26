GENEVA — There’s more to the story of this city’s Black residents.
That’s why staff at Historic Geneva are seeking artifacts and recollections for a planned 2023 exhibit about the city’s Black community from 1965 to the present.
This planned exhibit is a sequel to the 1991 “Make A Way Somehow” project that chronicled the city’s Black community through 1965. That project also resulted in a book of the same name by historian Kathryn Grover, whom the historical society hired as a researcher to help craft the exhibit.
“We will welcome things before that [1965],” said Historic Geneva archivist Becky Chapin. “But really this is a continuation of that project.”
John Marks, Historic Geneva’s curator of collections, said the spirit this time around is similar — continuing to document the Black experience in Geneva but in subsequent generations. Organizers are seeking items that Chapin said could include photographs, fliers or brochures from such events as the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee’s annual dinner or the Unity Festival, or even T-shirts and journal entries.
But memories of what it was like to grow up and live in Geneva as a member of the Black community from 1965 on also are welcomed by exhibit organizers, who will once again be conducting oral histories. Chapin said it would be interesting to hear firsthand thoughts of what it was like to experience the race protests of the late 1960s and 70s, what it was like to be raised in Geneva in during that era and beyond — and for those people who have moved away, how coming from a place like Geneva has affected them.
“Everybody has a different Geneva,” she said.
Museum staff will be collecting exhibit items through next fall/winter with the goal of a spring 2023 opening. Chapin said staff also hope to go on the road to solicit memorabilia, scan photos and take oral histories and have already contacted local Black churches about potentially hosting such events.
Oral histories were a big part of the 1991 project. During the pandemic one of Chapin’s projects as she worked from home was to take those “hours and hours” of interviews recorded on cassette tapes and transfer them to a digital format.
Chapin is making those histories available to the family members of those who were interviewed (see box). Among those relatives who received a recording of a loved one is Patrisha Blue; both her late parents Rosa Mae Blue and Clifford Blue were interviewed by Grover in 1989.
Blue, who thus far has only listened to a portion of her mother’s recording because she has yet to receive her father’s, didn’t know audio of those interviews still existed. She called them “treasures.”
When Chapin emailed her the digital file of her mother’s oral history, Blue said the first thing she did was share it with her four surviving siblings.
“Then when I listened for myself I was overwhelmed, mostly to hear my mother’s voice,” she said. “It brought tears to my eyes to hear [those stories] coming straight from her.”
Interestingly, just a few weeks prior Blue said she had reached out to her sister in Poughkeepsie asking if she had any video or recordings of their mother; her sister shared some video snippets of Rosa Mae Blue’s 80th birthday party, but the oral history fulfilled that need even more.
“There had been this longing to hear my mother’s voice,” she said.
Blue, who hosts a weekly 8 a.m. Sunday radio show on 105.7 FM, plans to share on her show some of these Make a Way Somehow oral histories that are posted on the Historic Geneva website.