ITHACA — As the number of surviving World War II veterans dwindles, there are fewer occasions when Jim Laing takes one of those veterans on a flight in a restored B-17 bomber.
When it does happen, it’s often an emotional trip.
“Veterans who have never talked to their families about their war experience will get on one of these, and the stories will come out,” Laing said Thursday at the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport, where one of those B-17s was on display. “Their children and grandchildren will say they never heard those stories before. They never talked about them until they got on this plane.”
Laing and several other members of the Experimental Aircraft Association were on hand during a media day to promote flights on the B-17 Aluminum Overcast. Flights for the general public were held Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Due to Thursday’s inclement weather, a scheduled media flight was canceled.
That didn’t stop Laing, B-17 tour coordinator Chuck Hoeppner and other EAA members from taking reporters through the plane and talking about its history. Known as the Flying Fortress, the B-17 was used primarily in the European theater. Because of their long-range capability, they were known for flying into battle with no fighter escort, relying on their own defensive capabilities.
During the war, B-17s were among the most modern aircraft in the U.S. inventory. However, the advent of the jet age and advances in technology made the Flying Fortress obsolete soon after the war’s end, and in the following years most of the planes were cut up for scrap, used in Air Force research, or sold on the surplus market.
Today, less than 15 B-17s remain airworthy.
Laing, a retired commercial pilot for United Airlines, has been flying B-17s for the last five years. He and Hoeppner noted that everyone involved in EAA operations, including pilots, mechanics and others, are volunteers.
“We go all over the country,” Laing said.
Boeing started making the B-17, a four-engine heavy bomber, in 1934. The name Flying Fortress was coined by a Seattle reporter who commented on its defensive firepower.
The plane underwent a number of improvements during its 10-year production span. The final B-17 model, the B-17G, was produced in larger quantities — 8,680 were manufactured — than any previous model, and that model is considered the definitive Flying Fortress.
Laing and Hoeppner said B-17s from the England-based Eighth Air Force participated in countless missions during the war. Some of those missions often took eight hours, zeroing in on targets deep within Nazi Germany.
“They would leave from England, bomb Germany and often fly into Russia, because they didn’t have enough fuel to make it back to England,” Hoeppner said. “They would refuel in Russia and fly back.”
With its 13.50-caliber machine guns, the B-17G was an airplane that earned the respect of combatants. Air crews also liked the B-17 for its ability to withstand heavy combat damage and allow its crew to return home.
“During the early part of the war, the Germans tried to shoot into the nose to take the crew out,” said Laing, noting newer models of the B-17 had guns in the nose of the plane. “Actually, the Germans had a great respect for B-17 crews and treated them very humanely if they were captured.”
“You have to remember, the guys in these planes — other than the pilots and a few others — were 19 or 18 years old, or younger,” Hoeppner added. “They went through some pretty traumatic times.”
Between 1935 and V-E Day in May 1945, more than 12,700 B-17s were produced. Of those, 4,735 were lost during combat missions, and another third perished during training missions.
Although it looks similar to other B-17 models, the Aluminum Overcast was delivered to the U.S. Army Air Corps in May 1945 — too late to see action in the war. However, the plane has an interesting history.
Purchased as surplus from the military inventory for a mere $750 in 1946, the plane has flown more than 1 million miles. It has served as a cargo hauler, an aerial mapping platform, and in pest control, including forest-dusting applications.
The plane’s return to its military roots began in 1978, when it was purchased by a group of investors who wished to preserve the heritage of the B-17. The economic reality of simply maintaining a vintage bomber, let alone the cost of restoration, prompted the group to donate the B-17 to the EAA in 1983.
Since that time, an extensive program of restoration and preservation was undertaken to ensure the Aluminum Overcast would be a living reminder of World War II aviation for many years to come. It proudly carries the colors of the 398th Bomb Group of World War II, which flew hundreds of missions over Nazi-held territory during the war, raiding power stations, railroads, and bridges during the Battle of the Bulge.
Veterans of the 398th helped finance the bomber’s restoration.
Laing said while he enjoys flying the B-17, the real reward is taking to the skies with veterans — even those who weren’t in a B-17 — more than 70 years after the war.
“World War II veterans love flying in these,” he said. “They get to experience the sights, the sounds, the smells.
“This is a true piece of aviation history. It’s a pretty neat deal.”