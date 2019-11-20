CANANDAIGUA — After nearly 60 years of being closed, the historic Woodlawn Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery has been restored and will be reopened Friday.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the chapel, 130 N. Pearl St., followed by a rededication, blessing and open house.
The non-profit Canandaigua Cemetery Association raised $1.3 million to pay for the restoration of the stone chapel, built in 1909 and 1910 and dedicated Oct. 1, 1910. The chapel and cemetery were placed on the state and national register of historic places in 2014.
In June 1884, officers and trustees of the cemetery association were elected and the original 28 acres were purchased from Lucius Wilcox. Over the years, people left adjacent land to the cemetery, which now totals about 70 acres and is the burial site for more than 13,000 people.
Notable people buried in the cemetery are Myron Holley Clark, 1806-92, governor of New York state; Francis Granger, 1792-1868, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Postmaster General and candidate for vice president in 1836; and Frederick Ferris Thompson, 1836-99, notable banker, co-founder of predecessor bank to Citibank and JP Morgan Chase and the man that F.F. Thompson Hospital is named after.