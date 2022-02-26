1843: The Wesleyan Chapel is built on the corner of Fall and Mynderse streets by the Wesleyan Methodists.

1848: The Wesleyan Chapel hosts the first women's rights convention in July.

1871: The congregation begins construction on the Wesleyan Church at Fall and Clinton streets.

1920: The Wesleyan Church is sold to the Baptist Society of Seneca Falls.

1972: The Baptist Society sells the Wesleyan Church to the First Assembly of God.

1980: The Women's Rights National Historical Park is established to rehabilitate the Wesleyan Chapel; a visitors' center is built between the chapel and the church.

2003: The Women's Interfaith Institute of the Finger Lakes purchases the Wesleyan Church from The Living Hope Assembly of God.

2021: The Wesleyan Church building marks its 150th birthday.

2022: The Women's Interfaith Institute of the Finger Lakes transfers ownership of the Wesleyan Church building to the Delivering Word Church of God's Manifesting Power, of Geneva.

