ROSE — State police and the Wayne County District Attorney's Office are investigating a hit-and-run accident Wednesday involving a horse-drawn buggy.
Two people, including a 3-year-old, were injured seriously.
In a press release, state police said the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 414. Paige Rivenburgh, 25, of Clyde, was driving south when she hit a buggy being driven by Carolina Miller, 24, of Clyde, from behind.
Miller and a passenger, Ervin Miller, 3, of Rose, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police said Rivenburgh fled the scene.
Rivenburgh, whom police said was not injured, surrendered at the Clyde Police Department later Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, state police investigators were consulting with the DA's office. Police said charges against Rivenburgh are pending, and the investigation continues.