PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center’s imaging team is taking its show on the road.
Thanks to a $4,000 grant from the South Central Regional Library Council of Ithaca, the Center has purchased portable scanning equipment and is planning outreach sessions in each of Yates County’s nine towns to digitize privately held historical records and photographs of interest. The first session was in late September; the next will be held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the United Methodist Church in Benton Center.
The project has been years in the making, and YCHC Executive Director Tricia Noel is excited the actual work is finally getting underway.
The Center was awarded the grant in December 2018. Staffers planned the outreach programs in 2019 and were ready to launch them in 2020 — just as Covid-19 arrived.
“This has been a long process,” Noel said.
Noel said the History Center is fortunate to have an imaging team of about five board members and volunteers who come in and scan old Yates County newspapers for the New York State History website. To date, the group has scanned more than 200,000 pages from newspapers; Noel noted they are keyword searchable, and she often uses the site for her historical research.
In conjunction with that team, Noel hatched the idea of going out into the community to digitize residents’ historical records and photographs. An assessment of the Center’s database showed that not all of the county’s towns are reflected equally.
“We do represent the whole county,” she said. “We don’t just represent Penn Yan.”
The grant paid for portable equipment including a scanner, light box, laptop, camera and studio kit, among other items. Any photos or records that are scanned will be added to the Center’s collection and uploaded to the New York Heritage website, providing greater public access, Noel noted. The owners of the historical items also are provided with a digital copy of their item.
Photographs of Yates County people and places are fairly self-explanatory, but Noel said examples of historical documents could include a diary, letters (to or from Yates County residents) — even business ledgers from a farm, drugstore or any kind of business.
Digitizing not only preserves a document or photo (which can rip or fade), it also makes it available to the public, Noel said. Nowadays, many of those items are not being saved, she noted.
One problem Noel sees often is that photos are not labeled, so succeeding generations don’t know who the subjects are or feel a connection to them — and, consequently, may be more inclined to dispose of them. Another issue is that family members may move away or live in smaller dwellings and “can’t take on the things that Mom and Dad want to get rid of.”
Noel noted that although the project aims to hold scanning sessions in each Yates County town, residents may bring their historical items to any session that works for them.