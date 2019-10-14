GENEVA — The relationship between a city and a college within its borders is a complex one.
On one hand, the benefits are many — from a student populous that provides much-needed revenue for city businesses to the cultural amenities and educated faculty that enrich the community.
In recent years, Hobart and William Smith Colleges graduates have often opted to stay after graduation to become local entrepreneurs, creating new businesses and jobs.
Then there’s the downside of the town-gown relationship: Excessive noise from parties at sometimes-overcrowded off-campus housing to the disturbances of city neighborhoods during late-night and early morning gallivanting.
The College Area Livability Task Force, formed in 2016, was designed to improve this fragile town-gown relationship in Geneva. Members of the task force include HWS staff and students, City Council members, city staff and residents. The group meets regularly to hash out an assortment of issues.
As part of the effort to forge better relations among the Colleges, its students and the community, Geneva police and HWS staff head out at the start of each school year to visit off-campus students and yearly residents in the Founders Square neighborhood, roughly bounded by Washington Street to the north, Hamilton Street to the south, South West Street to the west and Pulteney Street to the east. The area has a large student population, along with a host of quiet residential streets.
This year, task force staff took part in the tour. From HWS were Jenna Konyak, associate director of housing at the Colleges’ Office of Residential Education and Robb Flowers, vice president of campus life and HWS campus safety staff.
City Manager Sage Gerling, along with Councilor Gordy Eddington, both members of the task force, also were along for the neighborhood visits, as were Geneva police officers.
“This walk provides an opportunity for the Colleges and the surrounding community to understand one another,” said Konyak, who explained that the initiative provides an opportunity to talk with students “about respect and safety in their neighborhoods.”
Conversely, she said, the tour provides local residents a chance “to better understand the students residing near them and to voice any thoughts or concerns. This walk is important in that it promotes a sense of camaraderie between the two parties, starting everyone off on the right foot before the academic year even starts.”
Gerling said the walk offers an opportunity for “off-campus students and year-long residents to build those relationships.”
The visits, she said, are part of “an education of how to be a good neighbor. That has translated into meaningful improvements.”
Flowers said it’s a testament to the “on-going working relationship between the Colleges and the city of Geneva” to “make the neighborhood a safe and enjoyable area for our students and for the permanent residents of Geneva.”
Gerling said the group emphasized to year-round residents that “you can call 911” for issues such as noise.
She also emphasized that the task force tag-along is just one aspect of an effort to preserve the city’s quality of life in a college-town setting.
Gerling said one of the top issues that the city hears from residents is noise generated by students “migrating” to and from downtown and anywhere in between.
“We will be putting more effort on that as a task force,” she said. “We’ve been talking about it.”
As a member of the International Town and Gown Association, Gerling said the city is learning how other college towns deal with issues such as noisy students, whom she emphasized may not be aware of how much commotion they are generating while walking city streets, in particular South Main Street and the Founders Square neighborhood as a whole.
Gerling said that in the 2018-19 school year, there was “overall, a really great group of students living off-campus.”
In partnership with HWS, Gerling hopes the task force can continue to make progress.
“It really is a community and HWS effort together,” she said.