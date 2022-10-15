GENEVA — Mark Gearan finds comfort in the campus that sits above the shore of Seneca Lake.
Otherwise, he would not have returned for a second stint as president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
He points to a favorite E.B. White essay, “Once More to the Lake,” first published in Harper’s Magazine in 1941, which chronicles the writer’s return to Belgrade Lakes, Maine, a beloved place where he vacationed each August as a child.
Gearan notes that in it, White ponders about what has changed in the world, among other things, as he takes his son back to the place where he spent many cherished summers.
“But the lake was ‘constant and trustworthy,’ ” Gearan said, recalling White’s words, “and so it is for me.”
Returning this summer after five years at Harvard, his alma mater, Gearan pointed to how much has happened and changed since his 2017 departure from HWS — from the Colleges’ efforts to manage through the pandemic, to new majors and graduate programs, along with a host of new athletic teams. He also points to the “attacks on our democracy, racial reckoning, and climate change” as world and national issues that came about during the time he was away, some of which have played out in activism on the HWS campus.
The Colleges succeeded through all the ups and downs, Gearan said.
“It’s a credit to the faculty and staff and the Board of Trustees who focused on our North Star, the student experience,” Gearan said as he sat on a couch in his office on the second floor of Coxe Hall with his golden doodle, Galway, by his side.
Over the summer, Gearan was invited back to HWS following the decision by Joyce Jacobsen to step down from the presidency and return to teaching.
“I’m just very honored and excited,” he said of returning to HWS and Geneva. “It’s a very special place. It’s the hometown of my daughters. I don’t think anything could’ve pried me out of Harvard other than Hobart and William Smith.”
As for Hobart’s 200th, Gearan thinks it’s a big deal.
“It’s exciting to have this bicentennial,” he said. “It’s a real point of pride. This place dates back to the very earliest days of our republic. It’s survived World Wars, civil wars and other pandemics.”
Hobart’s place as one of the nation’s 50 oldest colleges is no small accomplishment, he said.
“I’m proud of the history, but also buoyed by it,” he continued. “It’s nice to celebrate and observe this impressive milestone, but also celebrate our future and where we’re going.”
A student of Hobart and William Smith history, he points to founder John Henry Hobart, the third Episcopal bishop of New York, who believed in the need for an institution of higher learning in the western reaches of New York. He happened upon the small village of Geneva and was sold.
Gearan marvels at Hobart’s decision to start a college in Geneva.
“Two-hundred years ago there was nothing here,” Gearan says. “Hobart was a visionary.”
Although started by an Episcopal bishop, “our charter from the beginning welcomed people of all faiths,” he noted.
While the celebration may be of Hobart’s founding, Gearan believes it’s something the Colleges share with the larger community as well.
“Geneva itself has been a remarkable host to Hobart,” he said. “We’re in community with Geneva. We’re right in the middle of things.”
He noted that unlike some higher-education institutions, community involvement is driven home at HWS.
“It’s quite intentional that we make sure on the first day of orientation that (the students) went into Geneva on public service projects,” he said.
The benefits of HWS’ presence in Geneva go both ways, Gearan said. The Colleges are a major employer, and students and faculty contribute significantly to the local economy and civic life. Hosting a college also provides cultural and recreational opportunities that otherwise might not be as readily available in a town of Geneva’s size, he said.
Conversely, the city’s quality of life, beauty of the Finger Lakes and low cost of living have helped attract top talent to the HWS campus.
Gearan sees the 200th anniversary celebration as a time to bask in the Colleges’ storied history, but also as a time to reflect on its future.
“It is nice to celebrate because it’s a notable milestone,” he said. “For me, it’s a reminder of our history. It also allows us to look into the future. How can we improve and make the student experience the best it can possibly be?”