GENEVA — The Hobart and William Smith Colleges commencement is a ceremony steeped in tradition.
But 2021 is no traditional year. Some 14 months into a pandemic that has cost the nation hundred of thousands of lives and disrupted life as we know it — including on the nation’s college campuses — HWS held its first commencement since 2019 Sunday morning.
While many of the ceremony’s aspects were familiar — the regalia, the speeches, the chorus — there were components in the 2021 graduation on the Quad that no one could have predicted pre-pandemic: face masks for stage members, graduates and the limited attendees — two per graduate — and chairs spaced out for social distancing.
Also missing: the traditional student procession to their seats.
That this class was able to celebrate — albeit with safety restrictions — was no doubt a Herculean task for college officials. And they will do the whole thing again on June 6 for the class of 2020, which finished its senior year not on campus but in their apartments and homes due to COVID-19 with HWS going fully to distance learning.
The featured speaker Sunday, Carla Hayden, librarian of Congress, and the first woman and first African American to hold the position, acknowledged that this class missed out on a lot — from studying abroad to sports to a host of on-campus activities.
However, their experience will pay off for them, she predicted. They have learned to persevere amid educational challenges no one could have imagined as late as February 2020.
“You made it to this point at a time that people for decades will study,” Hayden told them.
Graduates, she said, will have a “collection of experiences (that will be) something to look back on.”
Hayden, who was presented the Elizabeth Blackwell Award for her many accomplishments in addition to the traditional honorary degree for keynote speakers, said the ability to pivot — something HWS students needed to do, given changing conditions — will be a necessary skill in their personal and professional lives.
“Many predictions about what is called a post-pandemic world stress the need and opportunity for people who can cope with uncertainty and see the possibilities in that state,” she said. “You have demonstrated your ability to do just that.”
That ability to adapt and change also was touched on by senior Sarah Berman, who spoke for William Smith graduates.
Berman recalled that as a student intern, she was asked to interview prospective HWS students, and she was befuddled by one prospective student’s difficulty answering the question, “Can you tell me about a time when something didn’t go your way?”
Berman said she could point to a number of things that “didn’t go her way” in her final semesters at HWS: from being called home while studying abroad to losing a summer internship to watching a swim season scuttled.
“The feeling of things not going our way is something that I know we can all relate to,” she said. “However, despite all of the cancellations and disappointments, we’re all sitting here, in-person, wearing caps and gowns about to receive a diploma commemorating so many years of hard work. Somehow, in one way or another, it all worked out in the end, which is a testament to our flexibility and adaptability.”
She noted that the classes of 2020 and 2021 are the only ones to graduate in a pandemic in 100 years — the last being those who graduated during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920.
“Now that is an exclusive club,” she said. “We should feel so proud to be here today after overcoming many, many challenges. … Embrace what you’ve been through and demonstrate how you learned to be flexible and adaptable. I think that most will agree that pandemic graduates will have a sense of resiliency that most people cannot relate to.”
Hobart class of 2021 speaker Jackson Lesure touched on the need to adapt as well.
“Part of life means when you think you do have it all figured out, a random thought, an unexpected person or a global pandemic will come right around to upend everything,” he said. “No matter the individual, communal or societal issue or uncertainty, it seems like the best thing we can do is listen to Dory, a wise blue fish (from the Pixar ‘Nemo’ movies) who once said, ‘Just keep swimming.’”
Those who helped keep HWS and the Geneva community as a whole “swimming” also were honored during the event.
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer and Boys and Girls Club Director Chris Lavin, a Hobart graduate, were honored for their lifetime achievements, and in particular for meeting the challenges the pandemic presented.
For Beer, it was her help in guiding HWS’ effort to keep campus open through the pandemic, said HWS President Joyce Jacobsen.
“In March of 2020, Hobart and William Smith Colleges were forced to suspend in-person education for the remainder of that spring semester as the COVID-19 virus swept through our nation,” she said. “In the year since, we have turned again and again to the advice and leadership of our medical professionals — the people whose bravery and heroism are matched only by their compassion and resilience. Here in Geneva and on campus, we have relied on Mary Beer for guidance. Nearly every day, she has been in contact with someone on our campus, helping us make decisions that have allowed the Colleges to remain open throughout this academic year and, in fact, to be here today — in person — celebrating the graduates of the classes of 2021.
“Mary Beer, you are a public health expert on the frontlines during extraordinary times, demonstrating wisdom, grace and indispensable leadership,” Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen said Lavin is an example of “alumni who have so distinguished themselves through their actions and words, that their every deed is a shining example of the values and principles of their alma mater.”
She lauded Lavin’s efforts to address community hunger during the pandemic.
“When COVID-19 hit our community, you pivoted the Boys & Girls Club from after-school programming to ensuring that everyone in the Geneva community had access to food, serving thousands of hot meals to families, often delivering them yourself,” Jacobsen said. “With foresight and compassion, you have been tenacious in this service.”