GENEVA — For the second straight year, the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Emergency Medical Services team captured second in the Stryker Skills Classic.
The team competed in medical, trauma and team-building scenarios with more than 19 colleges and universities in March, according to Colleges officials.
The competition, held this year in Pittsburgh, is offered in conjunction with the greater National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Foundation. It allows EMS teams to work together to test their capabilities in various scenarios, such as car accidents, cardiac arrests and diabetic emergencies — skills related to their duties when working on campus.
HWS EMS is made up of student volunteers and has been operating on campus since August 2008.
The team has 15 members, and on average they respond to 200 calls each academic year. Their advisers include Martin Corbett, associate vice president of campus safety, and former HWS Trustee Jeremy Cushman.
“The medical and trauma scenarios mimic real life calls with injuries and life-threatening conditions that need immediate treatment,” said Garrett Noone, chief of service the EMT team. “Our team’s successful performance shows how a small agency can beat out large schools with more than 100 members purely out of talent. I am incredibly proud of our agency that works day in and day out to protect the HWS community.”
In addition to Noone, seven HWS members attended the Stryker Skills Class: David Zizzi, captain of operations; Brynn Bushey, sergeant of PR, recruitment and advancement; Katie Crandall, incoming lieutenant of safety and training; Alex Davidson, incoming chief of service; Marlayna Difante, incoming lieutenant of personnel; Taylor Gauthier; and incoming sergeant of PR, recruitment and advancement Ashley Aronson.
“I am very proud of our HWS EMS team for how well they performed during the Stryker Skills Classic competition,” Corbett said. “Their performance is indicative of the high level of skill they bring to patient care as they respond to medical calls on campus in support of our campus community.”
Difante, a biochemistry major who plans to attend medical school, said “the most rewarding part was watching all of us come together and perform successfully as a team.”
Davidson, a biochemistry major and English minor who plans to become an orthopedic surgeon, said she “decided to get involved with HWS EMS because I wanted to do something that benefits our HWS community while working in a field I’m extremely passionate about.”
While intending to go to law school, Aronson, a religious studies major, said “the skills and the life experience I have gained will definitely help me in whatever future endeavors I partake in.”