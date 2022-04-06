GENEVA — A tribute is planned Sunday on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges for the late Cadence Whittier, who served as a professor of dance at HWS from 2000 until her death from cancer in October 2021.
The Dance Department and its faculty are inviting the community to share in a “creative tribute” on April 10, from 2-4 p.m. in the Deming Theatre at the Gearan Center for the Performing Arts on Pulteney Street.
“Fellow faculty members expect this loving event to include live music, play/improvisation, movement, art, prose, spoken memories and any brief expression people desire to share in the space,” Colleges officials said in a statement. “The event promises to be a lively, creative gathering of friends, not a formal concert. Guests may choose to contribute or observe.”
A toast to Whittier via Zoom will be held during the HWS reunion celebration on Friday, June 3, with details forthcoming, HWS said.
Organizers have created a Cadence Joy Whittier Prize in Dance to honor a student who exemplifies the values Whittier embodied. If you’d like to contribute, go to https://bit.ly/3NOIJqK
Whittier, 44, a native of Kansas, died after a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer, according to an obituary in the Kansas City Star.
One of the youngest people to be granted tenure at HWS, she was awarded the Faculty Prize for Teaching in 2019, the obituary read. She was named the Engaged Faculty Member of the Year that same year.