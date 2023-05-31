GENEVA — For the eighth consecutive year, Hobart and William Smith Colleges was listed among the nation’s best colleges for students seeking a great education with excellent career preparation and graduation rates, according to The Princeton Review.
According to HWS, education services company’s Best Value Colleges 2023 recognizes Hobart and William Smith based on more than 40 data points covering academics, affordability, graduation rates, and career and salary data for graduates from both student surveys and payscale.com.
HWS said it’s one of only 209 colleges chosen from more than 650 institutions included in the annual rankings of best-value colleges.
“Hobart and William Smith provide students with a world class liberal arts education and critical opportunities to put it into practice,” HWS President Mark Gearan said. “With guidance and support from faculty, staff, alums, Geneva community members and peers, our students graduate ready to take on complex problems in fields they are passionate about. We are pleased that Princeton Review has once again recognized HWS. We are very proud of our students’ accomplishments and successes.”