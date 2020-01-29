GENEVA — Leadership changes are coming to Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The Colleges announced Tuesday that Khuram Hussain of Brighton, the current dean at Hobart, has been named vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for HWS.
Hussain will report to President Joyce Jacobsen as a member of the senior staff and will serve as the Colleges’ chief diversity strategist. The Offices of Intercultural Affairs, Academic Opportunity Programs and International Students all rwill eport to him.
Hussain also is an associate professor of education at HWS.
Meanwhile, his dean position will be filled by Scott Brophy of Canandaigua, a professor of philosophy and pre-law advisor for the Colleges.
Brophy is a 1978 graduate of Hobart and the parent of a William Smith alumna. He will be the 16th dean of Hobart College and only the third alumnus to hold the position.
In his new role, HWS officials said Brophy “will provide academic and personal advising to students while also developing and executing strategies and initiatives to increase student success.”
Hussain and Brophy begin their new roles on June 1.
Jacobsen said, “Khuram and Scott are both outstanding scholars, teachers and mentors who have proven themselves again and again as wholly dedicated to the Colleges and our students. Soon after arriving at HWS, it became clear to me that we needed an expert in diversity and social justice issues who could be a thought leader for campus. We are so fortunate that Khuram is willing to take on this work with his trademark enthusiasm and integrity. Meanwhile, Scott’s deep knowledge of Hobart College as an alumnus, faculty member and parent, and his significant track record as a student mentor, make him uniquely qualified to guide students.”
Said Hussain: “I am grateful to have served as dean of Hobart College for two years. I’ve gained fresh insight into the earnest, everyday, collaborations of faculty and staff that support student growth. It has been an honor to work alongside Hobart and William Smith deans in their stalwart advocacy of our HWS scholars.”
Hussain added that he is “eager to bolster the efforts of our students, faculty and staff who endeavor to create an intellectual and ethical community in which we can all fully participate.”
Brophy said it’s “a privilege to be named the dean of Hobart College and to follow in the footsteps of the 15 deans who held the position before me. … I’m looking forward to helping students achieve their academic and personal goals, and to collaborate with the faculty to make that happen. As an alumnus who has spent so much of my life here, I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity to do something new for an institution and community that has done so much for me.”