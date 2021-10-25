GENEVA — The president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges has received a prestigious award that honors the nation’s top women economists annually.
Joyce Jacobsen is the recipient of the 2021 Carolyn Shaw Bell Award, given since 1998 to individuals who further the status of women in the economics profession through example, achievements, increasing understanding of how women can advance in the economics profession or mentoring others.
The award is given by the Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession, a standing committee of the American Economic Association that is charged with promoting the careers and monitoring the progress of women economists in academia, government agencies and elsewhere.
This award will be presented to Jacobsen, the first woman president at HWS, at the virtual CSWEP business meeting and award ceremony during the 2022 AEA meeting in January.
“I am so happy to receive this award for my career in economics,” Jacobsen said. “I greatly admire the past recipients and their work, and am honored to count myself among them. It would not have happened without the support of my former students, colleagues and mentors.”
CSWEP said Jacobsen may be best known for the textbooks she has written, including The Economics of Gender, which is in its third edition and has become the standard textbook in the field.
Jacobsen also has written extensively in labor economics, including the economics of gender, sex segregation, migration, and the effects of labor force disruptions on women’s earnings. She co-edited the volume Queer Economics: A Reader with a former student. And, last year, she published the book Advanced Introduction to Feminist Economics, which uses the lens of feminist economics to examine economics as a whole and numerous subtopics, including addressing issues in economic development, environmental and ecological economics, and international trade and finance from a feminist perspective.
HWS colleagues said Jacobsen is deserving of the honor.
“Joyce receiving the Carolyn Shaw Bell Award from the American Economics Association is a singular and significant honor recognizing her important achievements in advancing the discipline of economics in general and the economics of gender in particular,” said William Waller, professor and chair of the HWS Economic Department. “Her important contributions to labor economics concerning the gender gap and the gendered nature of income inequality is but one area of economics where she has made significant contributions. Her book, The Economics of Gender, is a classic in the field of feminist economics and is used in economics classes at many colleges and universities, including Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Like Carolyn Shaw Bell, Joyce Jacobsen is an exceptional scholar, an excellent teacher and mentor of students, and she is, most fortunately for us, sharing all of these exceptional talents with the faculty and students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.”
Added HWS Assistant Professor of Economics Sooyoung Lee: “I’m very honored to have President Jacobsen as a colleague at HWS. Her accomplishment as a gender economist and mentor, nationally recognized by the 2021 Carolyn Shaw Bell Award, is truly inspiring.”
In addition to her scholarship, CSWEP said Jacobsen is “an award-winning teacher, generous citizen of the profession, an exceptional advisor and mentor, and a respected and skillful academic leader. Her commitment to women’s issues is unquestionable.”
The committee said Jacobsen has served on a variety of organizations central for women in the economics profession, including as a board member and president of the International Association for Feminist Economics, as an associate editor of Feminist Economics, and as a board member of CSWEP. She was also a member of the Advisory Committee for Status of Women in the States project at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.
Jacobsen became president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in July 2019.