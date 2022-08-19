GENEVA — After two years of educating students in the shadow of Covid-19, some normalcy returned to the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus Thursday.
Students in the classes of 2026 were welcomed to campus, while also spending a final day with parents before heading onto the next phase of their lives at the small, liberal arts school. They were welcomed on the Quad by two familiar faces on the HWS campus and the larger Geneva community: Mark and Mary Gearan.
Mark Gearan agreed to return to HWS last month following the resignation of former HWS President Joyce Jacobsen, who will be staying on as a member of the HWS faculty.
Gearan served as president of the Colleges from 1999 to 2017 before taking a position at his alma mater, Harvard.
Besides the Gearans, incoming students were met by deans, faculty and staff.
“Mary and I are so pleased to be back in Geneva and to welcome our newest students to campus,” Gearan said Thursday. “I am especially looking forward to Saturday’s Day of Service, when the entire first-year class as well as many others from campus will partner with our neighbors in Geneva on a variety of projects to benefit the community. Getting to reconnect with so many friends from Geneva — many we have known for more than two decades — will be a real highlight of this weekend. We are so grateful for the warm and generous welcome we have received and are reminded anew of what an incredible community this is.”
HWS said the 446 first-year students and 25 transfers are a diversified group, with nearly 27% of them identifying themselves as such. They hail from 32 states and 21 countries other than the U.S., including Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ukraine and Vietnam. These incoming students have strong academic records, said HWS, with an average GPA of 3.61, and nearly 40% awarded merit scholarships.
The Colleges said 65% of these incoming students enrolled as Early Decision or Early Action, meaning HWS was a top choice. Nearly half the new students will join the campus’ 29 teams, which have been expanded to include William Smith volleyball, Hobart swimming and diving, Hobart baseball, HWS Alpine skiing, and William Smith bowling.
HWS said orientation coordinators Ethan Lewis of the Class of 2023 and Ainsley Woods, Class of 2024, have been on campus this summer planning a memorable weekend for the classes of 2026. It includes meeting their First Year Seminary professors, and learning more about Geneva and what to expect over the next four years.
“I hope, first and foremost, that this weekend will provide the incoming classes with a smooth and comfortable transition into college life and that everyone has fun,” Woods said. “I’m most looking forward to the LOVE Geneva Tour that we’ll be hosting on Sunday. I love spending time downtown, and I can’t wait for the incoming classes to meet and interact with local business owners and grow to love the Geneva community as well.”
Lewis also looks forward to showing new students what HWS has to offer.
“My hope for the weekend is students begin to envision what their next four years here will look like and get excited, but also stay open to the possibilities,” he said.
HWS noted that 55 first-year students arrived on campus last weekend to participate in the Pre-Orientation Adventure Program, an optional five-day outdoor experience providing them with the chance to experience hiking, kayaking or participating in a community service program while getting to know their classmates.
While first-year students are on campus, other students will move into campus housing on Sunday.
Classes start Monday.