GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges may be a small, liberal arts school and off the property tax rolls as a non-profit, but it has a big impact on the region’s economy.
The Colleges said that between institutional operations, students, visitors and employees, its economic impact totaled more than $200 million. That’s according to an independent study examining the economic impact of HWS during the 2020-21 assessment period. The Colleges said the total economic impact includes spending on research and development, construction, technology, salaries and other operating expenses, plus the impact of spending by students and visitors in the community.
“Hobart and William Smith enjoy a strong partnership with the City of Geneva and communities in the Finger Lakes region, and we are committed to investing in the people and places that have been our host and home for 200 years,” President Mark Gearan said in a news release. “I look forward to building on the relationships that have produced so many extraordinary opportunities for our campus and our neighbors.”
According to HWS, the study was conducted recently by the Council of Independent Colleges and Universities, a membership association of more than 100 private, nonprofit colleges and universities in New York state that educate more than 450,000 students. It said the 2020-21 report said independent colleges and universities in New York state contributed an estimated $95 billion to the state’s economy in 2020-21. Directly and indirectly, the state’s independent sector supported 403,000 jobs, with a combined payroll of almost $30 billion, the Colleges said.
According to HWS, the analysis indicates Hobart and William Smith’s nearly $183 million institutional impact, which includes spending on research, construction, instruction, technology, salaries and other operating expenses, as well as $18.2 million student and visitor impact. That includes discretionary spending by students as well as expenditures by campus visitors, HWS said. In addition to these impacts, said HWS, students contribute more than 80,000 hours of community service and engagement annually in Geneva and the Finger Lakes region and generate approximately $110,000 in fundraising efforts directed to non-profit organizations.
While HWS does not pay property taxes as a non-profit, it does make annual contributions to the city to help pay for the cost of government services, such as police and fire.
In late 2019, City Council approved a 10-year pact with HWS that provides the city nearly $2.4 million over 10 years. The deal took effect in 2022 and runs until 2031.
Some criticized Council at the time for approving a deal they claimed provided too little money to a cash-strapped city struggling to pay for expensive public safety services. However, then-city manager Sage Gerling noted at the time that $25,000 of each of the yearly payments under the agreement is earmarked for fire-protection costs.