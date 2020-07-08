GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges fundraising efforts have reached a new milestone.
The Colleges said it has enjoyed its largest fundraising year in history. New gifts and commitments for fiscal year 2020, which ended May 31, exceeded $27 million, the Colleges said.
“Philanthropic support to the Colleges is essential to the continued success of our students, faculty and staff, and an important signal from our graduates and parents of the increasing value of the HWS experience,” said Bob O’Connor, vice president for advancement at HWS. “These gifts and commitments drive innovative academic work, enable students to pursue internships and study abroad and enrich everything from athletics to campus clubs. With unprecedented support from across the breadth of our community and key commitments from several members of the Board of Trustees, we are inspired and tremendously grateful.”
The Colleges said all-time records were broken in other categories, including annual giving at $6.9 million and athletics fundraising, which set both donor and dollar goals. During Athletics Day of Donors in February, HWS said it saw more donors contribute more dollars for Statesmen and Herons teams in a single day than ever before.
“I join Bob in thanking everyone who made a gift to the Colleges,” HWS President Joyce Jacobsen said. “In my first year as president, this support is particularly meaningful and demonstrates a high level of confidence in our trajectory. I’m especially grateful to Bob and his team for all of their hard work to make it happen and in their skill in communicating to our donors the powerful value of a Hobart and William Smith education.”
Added HWS Board Chairman Tom Bozzuto: “The work of the Colleges’ Advancement team over the past year has been outstanding. Their efforts and the contributions of our alumni, alumnae, parents and friends will have a remarkable and concrete impact on the lives of students, faculty and staff far into the future. On behalf of the board, I congratulate everyone on this incredible fundraising year.”