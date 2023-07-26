GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Trustee Dr. Richard Wasserman and his wife, Tina, have committed to a $500,000 gift to support the construction of a new science facility at Hobart and William Smith, the Colleges announced.
“With the Wassermans’ generous gift, the sciences at Hobart and William Smith will take a major leap forward,” President Mark Gearan said. “Their leadership on the science center project is especially meaningful, as it will foster the kinds of life-changing academic experiences that Richard enjoyed as a student. I am grateful for his and Tina’s many years of friendship and support.”
Wasserman, who graduated from Hobart in 1970, remembers “relatively little sophisticated instrumentation” when he arrived on campus in the fall of 1966.
“I recall the excitement over the arrival of the first NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance instrument),” he said, and “research activities were pursued by a few of the faculty and their Honors students.”
HWS notes that STEM education now comprises nearly a dozen programs and departments, with more available research opportunities and internships than ever before. Faculty and students co-author and publish research regularly.
“Today, most students are actively engaged in research projects in their classes, independent studies, Honors projects or summer research,” Wasserman said. “Despite having to function in these antiquated facilities, our faculty and students are doing extraordinary work leading to presentations at regional and national meetings and peer-reviewed publications, the ultimate accolade in the academy.”
According to HWS, the new facility will be designed both to centralize and further encourage the collaborative, interdisciplinary teaching, learning, and research already happening on campus.
“While our current students’ science education is so much more robust and exciting than mine, the liberal arts context still informs HWS science education,” Wasserman said. “While I was able to prepare adequately for medical and graduate school, the major strength of my HWS education was the liberal arts context within which I learned. My perspective of science as one of the liberal arts has shaped my life’s work as a physician and clinical investigator.”
After earning his B.S. in chemistry from Hobart, Wasserman enrolled in medical school and, through a joint doctoral program, earned a Ph.D. in biomedical science from City University of New York in 1975 and an M.D. from Southwestern Medical School in 1977. A noted immunologist and allergist, he currently serves as medical director of pediatric allergy and immunology at Medical City Children’s Hospital and as managing partner of Allergy Partners of North Texas.
HWS said Tina Wasserman is “a renowned author, food columnist, chef and award-winning cooking instructor specializing in contemporary kosher cuisine” and holds degrees from Syracuse University and New York University. In 1994, she was elected to Les Dames dEscoffier, an international culinary society that honors women in the food and beverage industry. She is one of only four Dames in the country honored as an expert in Jewish cooking and culinary history.
A member of the HWS Board of Trustees since 2006, Wasserman looks forward to the benefits the project will bring students and faculty, and encourages other alums to support the project.
“My wife, Tina, and I have supported the new science center because we believe that our science faculty and students are poised to surpass their recent scientific research and education achievements and deserve a modern, state-of-the-art facility to achieve those goals,” he said. “We hope that you will join us.”