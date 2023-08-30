GENEVA — The Hobart and William Smith Department of Art and Architecture Faculty Exhibition in the Davis Gallery at Houghton House got some help from students in Professor Nick Ruth’s Studio Art Senior Seminar.
The exhibition, featuring the work of seven faculty members, will be on display from Thursday through Sept. 30. An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to Ruth’s work, artwork will be on display from Ted Aub, professor of art and architecture; Christine Chin, professor of art and architecture; Michael Bogin, professor emeritus of art and architecture; Gabriella D’Angelo, associate professor of art and architecture; Max Piersol, assistant professor of art and architecture; and Phillia Yi, professor of art and architecture.
HWS said the works “explore a diverse array of artistic media, techniques and conceptual concerns, and demonstrate each faculty member’s deep engagement with creative practice and contemporary issues in the worlds of art and design.”
Ruth said the show provides a perfect opportunity for students to work with him and Meghan Jordan, visual arts curator and director of the Davis Gallery, to learn the behind-the-scenes work of an art curator.
“Our students will be involved in designing, installing and lighting the show,” Ruth said. “They will also interview the exhibiting faculty to better understand why contemporary artists, architects and designers do what they do. In this way, students will learn more about contemporary practices in the field and how artists and designers share their work in a compelling way.”
The Studio Art Senior Seminar provides students with a realistic glimpse into the workings of the art world and preparation for graduate studies and careers in their field, HWS said.
For more information about the exhibition or the gallery, go to hws.edu/offices/davis-gallery/default.aspx.