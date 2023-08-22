GENEVA — Princeton Review’s Best 389 Colleges ranks Hobart and William Smith among the top 25 colleges and universities in the country for faculty, career services, and commitment to the environment, HWS officials said.
For the seventh straight year, the education services company’s annual rankings include HWS on the “Professors Get High Marks” list, based on how strongly students feel the faculty “are interesting and bring their material to life,” HWS said.
The Colleges also appear on the top 25 “Best Career Services” list, as well as the list of “Colleges That Create Futures,” which includes 50 schools that “empower students to discover practical applications for their talents and interests through experiences that complement their classes and coursework.”
HWS said its campus environmental awareness and conservation efforts also were recognized in Best 389 Colleges, with another HWS appearance on the “Green Matters: Everyone Cares About Conservation” list.
The colleges noted that earlier this year, Princeton Review selected Hobart and William Smith as a Best Value College for the eighth consecutive year. The recognition is based on more than 40 data points covering academics, affordability, graduation rates, and career and salary data for graduates from both student surveys and payscale.com.
Princeton Review’s rankings are derived from student reports of their experiences.