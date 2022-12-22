GENEVA — A $5 million gift from a Hobart College graduate and his family is providing the financial foundation for a state-of-the-art building that will be the hub of scientific education at Hobart and William Smith.
For Kevin Stein, who graduated from Hobart in 1988, studying science and math is like “learning a language” — one that’s “practical, pragmatic and teaches wonderful problem-solving skills.” To expose more students “to a topnotch science education in a liberal arts environment” and encourage “well-rounded practitioners of this wonderful language,” Stein and his family have committed a gift of $5 million that will anchor the development of a new science facility at Hobart and William Smith, the Colleges said.
“Our faculty and students will benefit tremendously from the new science center and the Stein family’s support for the life-changing teaching, mentorship and research opportunities that take place at the Colleges,” HWS President Mark Gearan said. “In his professional success and his commitment to HWS, Kevin exemplifies the power of the liberal arts and sciences — from research and mentorship on campus, to a prestigious graduate program and career, to supporting our community and helping generations of students. We are thrilled to embark on this exciting project as this gift ignites our plans moving forward.”
Stein is president, CEO and director of TransDigm Group Inc., a leading global producer, designer and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems to commercial aerospace and military programs around the world. As a public company, TransDigm Group sits on the S&P 500 and has been named to the Forbes list of the World’s Top Innovation Companies, the Colleges noted.
STEM fields were always a passion, said Stein, but it was at HWS where he found “the mentoring and close relationship with faculty members, advisors, deans and presidents that was instrumental in my career.” He said teachers such as the late Professor of Chemistry Romana Lashewycz-Rubycz and Professor Emeritus of Chemistry Kenneth Carle inspired him to “chase the challenges” and “keep learning new things. That started at HWS, where you have the opportunity — and I took advantage of it — to take classes in the sciences, music, history, literature, foreign languages, art history. It’s pretty awesome that I can give back to the institution that really molded me and gave me a sense of purpose and commitment to community.”
HWS said that during a recent visit to campus, Stein sat in on an organic chemistry class and saw “how engaged (faculty) are in research and with their students. … I loved it.”
Stein joined TransDigm as chief operating officer of the Power & Control Group businesses in 2014 and became president and chief operating officer in 2016. He was appointed president, chief executive officer and director of TransDigm in 2018.