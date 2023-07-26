GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges are featured on Money Magazine’s annual Best Colleges in America rankings for quality education, net cost and graduate outcomes.
“As we prepare students to lead lives of consequence, this is a wonderful acknowledgment of our commitment to academic excellence, experiential education and scholarship support,” said Michael Quinn, HWS vice president for admissions and financial aid. “This accolade underscores the impact of our campus’ hard work and the vital relationships between faculty, staff and students.”
According to HWS, the list offers a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges, scoring on 26 factors in three categories: quality of education, affordability and outcomes.
The quality-of-education category includes factors such as graduation rates, peer quality, instructor access and Pell Grant recipient outcomes. Affordability includes factors such as net price of a degree, net price paid by students in different income brackets, debt and ability to repay debt. Outcomes include measures of earnings 10 years after college entry, employment outcomes, value-added earnings and economic mobility index.
In the spring, The Princeton Review included HWS in its Best Value Colleges 2023 list.