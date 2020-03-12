GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges is adding a remote learning option in the wake of the coronavirus.
However, the Colleges said in a Wednesday evening post from Provost Mary Coffey and Vice President for Campus Life Robb Flowers that the campus remains open and classes are to resume March 23.
In the message, it was noted that the virus “presents unique challenges, and not all faculty and students may be comfortable attending in-person classes, whether in consideration of their own health or the health and well-being of the community. Indeed, much of the advice delivered by public health officials to thwart the spread of COVID-19 suggests minimizing face-to-face interactions and large gatherings of people.”
The message said that "in order to keep students on track to graduation, the Colleges will offer remote-learning options starting March 23 for all spring 2020 courses for at least the next few weeks.”
Spring break begins Monday.
Coffey and Flowers said faculty members have the option of offering just remote learning or continuing in-person learning with a distance learning option. Faculty are getting assistance from college administration on creating the remote learning option.
The message said students can attend classes in person — if offered by their faculty member — or remotely, either from residence hall rooms or from their homes, “should they decide not to return to campus after spring break. This gives students the ability to choose whether they wish to remain on campus. Students can also return to campus at any time. Students will receive instructions regarding remote learning directly from their professors.”
Coffey and Flowers said it’s unknown when, or if, students will be required to return to campus, saying “it will depend largely on the nature of the virus’ spread. When and if we elect to do this, we will give students plenty of time to make appropriate travel arrangements.”
They characterized it as “a fluid situation that continues to shift and change on an almost hourly basis. Our goal is to provide a safe and equitable education at a time of extraordinary disruption. We will continue to do our best to get information out to faculty, staff and students as quickly as possible.”