GENEVA — Another change of administrative leadership has come to Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
HWS officials said Sarah Kirk has been named their new provost and dean of faculty. She replaces Mary Coffey, who is stepping down from her position to relocate to North Carolina to spend time with her family and to engage in other academic and nonacademic pursuits.
Coffey started her position at HWS in late 2019.
Kirk, currently serving as associate provost and professor of chemistry at Willamette University in Salem, Ore., will begin her new position at HWS on June 30.
“I have long admired Hobart and William Smith and am very excited to join an academic community known for its dedication to pedagogy, faculty scholarship and student mentorship, as well as its pledge to equity and diversity,” said Kirk. “I’m very excited to join the HWS community and work with President Jacobsen, the faculty and staff to create opportunities for innovation and inclusion as we educate future leaders.”
HWS said she is an “experienced administrator and scholar,” and that Kirk recently completed a four-month term as acting dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Willamette, following a five-year rotating term as senior associate dean for faculty development.
“Dr. Kirk is an impressive academic, scholar and teacher who, after taking on a series of increasingly complex administrative roles at Willamette, has the experience and vision necessary to lead the academic function to a new level of excellence at Hobart and William Smith,” said HWS President Joyce Jacobsen. “In Dr. Kirk, we have found someone who can build on the momentum that Dr. Coffey, the faculty and the Office of Academic and Faculty Affairs have generated. Dr. Kirk’s commitment to the professional development of faculty and her strong community engagement make her a compelling leader for Hobart and William Smith.”
Kirk holds her Ph.D. and master’s degree in organic chemistry from the University of California, San Diego, and her bachelor’s in chemistry from Whitman College.
Coffey will remain as provost and dean of faculty through the end of June. HWS said she “has played a crucial role in helping to navigate HWS through the COVID-19 pandemic,” including shifting to a remote model in the spring of 2020, instituting policy changes to address the impact of the pandemic, and preparing faculty and campus for the return to in-person instruction in the fall of 2020.
“This was not an easy decision for me to make, and it was a deeply personal one that quite frankly, I struggled with, precisely because I hold the faculty of this institution in such high esteem,” Coffey said. “I have every confidence in Sarah Kirk’s ability to be an outstanding provost and dean of faculty, one who will continue the work already underway, and will do so collaboratively and with intentionality.”
Added Jacobsen: “I remain deeply appreciative for everything Dr. Coffey has done for the Colleges and for me personally. She has been a stalwart colleague, helping to lead the Colleges through the pandemic. Most importantly, though, she has established an ethos that values innovation and that prioritizes student success and faculty scholarship. This will be enormously important as Dr. Kirk begins her work in June.”