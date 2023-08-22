GENEVA — Through the FLX Summer Internship program, students from Hobart and William Smith Colleges explored careers in the arts, analytics and food justice among other opportunities throughout the region.
According to HWS, the summer program, operated by the Salisbury Center for Career, Professional and Experiential Education, “supports and enriches student internships at local organizations.” Students receive a stipend, live on campus and each week meet with staff from the Salisbury Center to reflect on their experiences.
“I am grateful for all of the support provided by HWS, our donors and our community partners to provide these hands-on internship opportunities for our students,” said Brandi Ferrara, executive director of the Salisbury Center. “To see how students grow and develop throughout their experiences is so powerful and rewarding. They will hopefully walk away from this summer with a better understanding of themselves and their career aspirations.”
Here are the interns:
• Elizabeth Palumbo, a writing and rhetoric major, worked with BluePrint Geneva, Inc., a local organization that supports urban agriculture and environmental, economic and food justice.
Palumbo said she was inspired when members from DC Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals and teaches culinary skills to residents in Washington, D.C., visited a class this past academic year. She has helped advance BluePrint Geneva’s food justice programs while exploring a career path in community service
“It’s been a really nice way to connect with community members,” she said.
“We’re really lucky to go to school here and be in the heart of the community. So I think it’s great when we can make connections like this.”
• At the Smith Center for the Arts in downtown Geneva, Isabel Huelgas and Elisabeth Pedone explored the performing arts and what it takes to produce and host events. They worked supporting concerts, graduations, recitals and a summer’s worth of events at the Smith Opera House.
Huelgas, a music major and theater minor, said she hopes to develop her interpersonal skills while working alongside staff.
“I’ve always had an appreciation for the performing arts, and now I have a new background and insight into what work goes on,” said Pedone, a dance movement studies major who has performed at the Smith with the Kinetic Dance Collective.
• On campus, computer science major Al Levy said their internship with the HWS Office of Advancement, gathering data and conducting research, has offered vital experience in the workforce.
Meanwhile, other students have interned in Geneva and throughout the Finger Lakes region: Arshi Fawad at the Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls; Syed Jafri and Cora Nagle with the HWS Media and Society Department; Nagle and Saugat Joshi with FLX Goods in Geneva; Sophie Redmond and Laila Selim with the Dove Block Project in Geneva; Nabilatu Sowe with Canal Side Experiences in Waterloo; and Mohammad Yassin with the HWS Data Analytics Program.