GENEVA — The incoming classes at Hobart and William Smith Colleges are getting to know each other, as well as the community that will be their home for the next four years.
One of their first introductions is through the Colleges’ annual Day of Service event, where they make their first venture into the community by performing a number of service projects in the region.
“We are grateful to our Geneva and extended partners for hosting our students as they engage with and learn from contributing to the community,” said Katie Flowers, director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning. “This weekend continues to set an important tone as our first-year students integrate into their new community.”
The Colleges have held a Day of Service in the community since 1994, and this year marked the 20th year of including the event into orientation weekend programming.
Throughout the day, more than 540 students participated in the Day of Service, traveling to 18 locations in Geneva, Canandaigua, Lyons and Newark.
“Applying to HWS, I knew the Colleges had a strong connection to the community,” said Aye Bah of the Bronx. “I just learned we were ranked No. 1 in service opportunities, which makes me excited to be a part of that and find more ways to be involved.”
The service work is appreciated.
“Every year, students are available when I need them to help keep the lakefront clean and spiffy,” said Geneva resident Tim Jennings, who organizes a beach cleanup activity every year along Seneca Lake with Day of Service volunteers. “It helps make the lakefront a place where people like to come and visit.”
Jennings also believes volunteering during their first weekend at the Colleges is a “superb” way for students to get to know their community.
The largest event was held in the Bristol Field House on campus in partnership with Rise Against Hunger, an international relief organization. More than 200 students came together to package a total of 30,000 meals. The volunteer-packaged meals are distributed to schools, hospitals and clinics in communities where people need them most.
On Exchange Street in Geneva, students partnered with the local NAACP chapter to distribute school supplies to students in the Geneva City School District, including backpacks, binders, rulers and other items needed to prepare them for academic success. Geneva NAACP President Lucille Mallard helps coordinate the event.
Students also helped clean, decorate and prepare Geneva’s North Street Elementary School for their academic year. For many students who will participate in service-learning placements for courses such as Literacy or Teaching English as a Second Language, or those who will work for the HWS Tutor Corps or America Reads, the service experience provides a first glimpse into area youth-education programs.
“Day of Service is really important, especially as new students, so we can get a feel for the community and begin to integrate ourselves,” said Gabriel McCollester of Rochester, Massachusetts. “Giving back is a great way to get to know Geneva and to let Geneva get to know us.”
Other locations where service projects were done” Unification Day in Gulvin Park in Geneva; a BMX track setup in Newark; St. Peter’s Church; St. Francis-St. Stephen School; Seneca Lake Terrace; the Lyons Central School District; Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park; Ontario County Justice Coalition; the Smith Opera House; Zion Lutheran Church; and the Geneva Family YMCA.