GENEVA — There is a birthday party going on in Geneva.
Hobart College is marking its 200th year with a number of events celebrating the private institution’s history, while looking to its future.
Chevy DeVaney, Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ director of alumni and alumnae relations, is leading the bicentennial celebration, “Hip Hobart Forever.” A committee consisting of HWS administration, staff, alumni and students are part of the bicentennial planning committee putting together a number of events celebrating the bicentennial.
The celebration culminates with an Oct. 22 gala at the Bristol Field House.
“We’re beginning to put the touches on what that event will look like,” DeVaney said.
DeVaney, a 1995 graduate of William Smith, part of the collective known as HWS, said the bicentennial planning effort has allowed her to learn so much about the history of Hobart, founded by Bishop John Henry Hobart, the third Episcopal Bishop of the State of New York and rector of Trinity Church in Manhattan, which HWS said was arguably the most influential and wealthiest church in the United States at the time.
DeVaney noted that Hobart is one of the 50 oldest colleges in the country.
“That’s really an amazing thing,” she said.
Consider that when Geneva College — it became Hobart Free College in 1852 — was founded, the United States wasn’t even 50 years old.
Geneva, which would not become a city until 1897, only had 1,700 residents. The community and college have been intertwined since, DeVaney said.
“The Geneva community has been a pretty significant part of the Hobart community” and vice-versa, she said.
Bicentennial banners have been placed across campus as part of the celebration’s launch. There’s also a link to all things bicentennial — www2.hws.edu/hobart-bicentennial — where historic photos, college history, including a timeline, as well as scheduled events can be found, she said.
The page is interactive. The bicentennial committee is asking for videos, memories and photos. A time capsule is also planned that is to be opened in 50 years. They are looking for submissions from the college community and graduates, she said.
A Bicentennial Exhibit in the Warren Hunting Smith Library opened earlier this month, featuring a number of artifacts from Hobart’s earliest days to more modern times, some of which were provided by alums, she said.
“The staple of the exhibit will be the original charter,” DeVaney said.
The exhibit was put together by Archivist and Special Collections Librarian Tricia McEldowney.
In the spring of 2019, McEldowney and Archives Technician Brandon Moblo found the Permanent Charter of Geneva College in the library. It was written in 1825 on parchment by Regents of the University of the State of New York.
In addition, a kickoff celebration was held Feb. 11 in the church with the historic connection to Hobart, Trinity Church Wall Street, where the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, a 1975 Hobart graduate and presiding bishop and primate of the church, was the keynote speaker.
During his remarks, Curry reflected on the personal impact the Colleges made on his life.
At the event, President Joyce Jacobsen noted that the Colleges have steered through great changes in history — from the Civil War to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacobsen outlined the strategic plan that focuses on three areas: increasing academic effectiveness, building financial and operational excellence, and enhancing the Colleges’ reputation.
“It takes faith to always stay true to our values — remaining dedicated to cultivating incredible minds, relentless curiosity and remarkable hearts,” she said at the New York City gathering.
DeVaney said Hobart, as well as William Smith, established in 1906 as a coordinate institute of Hobart, have much to celebrate.
“We know we’ve got something special,” she said, pointing to the dedication HWS graduates have to their school through financial and organizational support, including bicentennial planning. “I hope everybody is as excited as we are.”