GENEVA — As an Emmy Award-winning member of the highly rated and long-running “60 Minutes” news program on CBS, Bill Whitaker has asked plenty of tough questions of his subjects.
But on his upcoming run as guest host of “Jeopardy!” it’s Whitaker who will be providing the answers.
Whitaker, a 1973 graduate of Hobart College, will be guest host of the long-running game show beginning Monday, May 3, said officials at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
He is the latest of several notable names to step in to host the show following the November 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek from pancreatic cancer. The last episode featuring the “Jeopardy!” icon was Jan. 8.
Guest hosts have included former Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Katie Couric and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Anderson Cooper of CNN and “60 Minutes” is the current two-week host, while Whitaker steps in through May 14. A number of other celebrity guest hosts are lined up into August. “Jeopardy!” producers have yet to name a successor to Trebek.
HWS said Whitaker has served on the Colleges’ Board of Trustees for more than 15 years. He also has spoke at the 1997 and 2008 commencement ceremonies. Last year, Whitaker was named chairman of the HWS Board of Trustees’ committee on diversity, equity and inclusion. He was awarded an honorary doctorate for his service to HWS in 1997.
Each “Jeopardy” guest host raises funds for his or hers favorite charities. HWS said Whitaker’s charity choice has not been announced.