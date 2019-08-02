GENEVA — Richard “Dick” Rosenbaum, who died July 28 at the age of 88, was a towering figure in Monroe County and state Republican politics.
He served as a county legislator, as well as stints as chairman of the Monroe and New York State Republican committees. He also was a state Supreme Court justice and longtime attorney.
A Hobart College graduate, he also had a lot of friends in Ontario County, including Steve Barnhoorn of Richmond, a longtime town board member.
“I took the news of Dick Rosenbaum’s sudden passing very hard, but his life brought back so many fond memories,” Barnhoorn related by email. “In August 1976, he very quickly became my hero, when President Gerald Ford and then-former California Gov. Ronald Reagan convened in Kansas City to fight for the GOP presidential nomination. It was the last time New York served as a swing state, and the man who led the charge was a local legend — Richard M. Rosenbaum of Penfield.”
Barnhoorn noted that heading into the convention, Ford and Reagan were engaged in a battle for the nomination with neither candidate having enough delegates to secure the nomination.
That made the convention anyone’s game, said Barnhoorn, but New York Republicans “played a critical role” in securing the nomination for Ford. Reagan had led until Rosenbaum announced 133 delegates’ votes for Ford.
“It put the president into the lead, and Ford would win the nomination, by a razor-thin margin of 117 votes,” he said.
Of course, Ford would end up losing the election to Democrat Jimmy Carter, who in turn, lost to Reagan in 1980.
Barnhoorn said he met Rosenbaum in 1981, and they corresponded over the years.
“Three years ago, I was so happy we reconnected over lunch in Penfield,” he said.
Barnhoorn said Rosenbaum “represented the Gold Standard of New York State Republican politics.”
A 1952 graduate of Hobart, Rosenbaum also is being remembered at the Colleges. HWS President Joyce Jacobsen said Rosenbaum served on the Board of Trustees for many years and as an honorary member since 1990.
“Though I did not know him personally, I have heard about Dick’s important leadership on the board, his integrity in guiding the Colleges through critical periods in the institution’s history, and his warm sense of humor and devotion to the noble calling of public service,” said Jacobsen in a message to the college Board of Trustees.
She said that at Hobart, Rosenbaum “majored in history and political science and was an outstanding athlete, winning the College’s heavyweight boxing championship two years in a row, as well as playing on both the football and lacrosse teams.”
She said he was a member of Phi Phi Delta fraternity, and went on to earn a law degree from Cornell University.
She noted that Rosenbaum ran for New York governor in 1982 and 1994, as he put it, “to make New York a better place for my children and grandchildren.”
He was a member of the HWS Board of Trustees from 1971-89, including a term as vice-chair, and in 1990 was named an honorary board member. In 1992, he received a Hobart Alumni Citation in recognition of his ongoing dedication to his alma mater. In 2002, he led the establishment of the Phi Phi Delta Scholarship, which is awarded to one outstanding Hobart student in his third year of study.
On the day of his death, state Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Canandaigua, also expressed his admiration for Rosenbaum.
“Today we mourn the passing of Richard Rosenbaum, a titan in New York’s political and legal arenas,” Kolb said in a statement. “As a Supreme Court justice, Richard embodied so much of what it meant to be a public servant; ruling with compassion, warmth and intelligence. His résumé includes everything from advising presidents, to serving as chairman of the state Republican Committee, to running for governor of New York. He wanted nothing more than to leave this world a better, more equitable place than he entered it, and I am certain he did so during his incredible career. On behalf of my family, I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to his wife, family and numerous supporters. He will be missed greatly.”
Trisha Turner, chairwoman of the Ontario County Republican Committee, remarked that “Dick Rosenbaum was a true legend in the Republican Party. His long history and passion for politics left a lasting impact that is remarkable. He was a mentor to many and respected by all. It is fitting that he is honored for the incredible legacy he has left behind and remembered as a great man whose positive influence lives on.”
