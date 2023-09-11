GENEVA — Bill Whitaker, a 1973 graduate of Hobart College, has won multiple awards in his many decades as a journalist, including nine as a “60 Minutes” correspondent.
However, over the summer, it was his alma mater that was doing the honoring.
Whitaker was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for Lifetime Service for his dedication to Hobart and William Smith.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Bill for many years through his leadership on the Board of Trustees and his gracious and generous service to the Colleges,” HWS President Mark D. Gearan said. “I know the tremendous affection he has for his alma mater and the dedication he brings to his service to our community. It is wonderful to see his longstanding commitment to Hobart and William Smith recognized by his fellow alums.”
Gearan presented Whitaker with the award at a reception on Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., that was hosted by David and Jane Blum Ebby and Bailey Ebby.
“The closeness between the Colleges and our alums is a hallmark of the Hobart and William Smith community, and I can think of no one who better exemplifies that bond than Bill,” said Chevy DeVaney, director of alumni and alumnae relations. “I am thrilled that the Alumni Association has honored him with this well-deserved award.”
For Whitaker, the award was a true surprise.
“On a brilliant summer’s evening on Martha’s Vineyard at a gathering of alums at the beautiful home of Jane, David and Bailey Ebby, I was enjoying catching up with Mark and Mary Gearan and making new acquaintances when out of the blue Chevy DeVaney stepped forward with a finely polished paddle festooned with the Colleges’ colors and President Gearan started thanking me,” he said. “It took a moment to register what was happening. I am so grateful.”
Whitaker noted the “60 Minutes” team is moving to new offices.
“The paddle will have a prominent place in my new space,” he said. “With all of our successes in academics and sports, with our growing reputation and recognition, it is thrilling to continue an association with the Colleges. HWS has given so much to me I am happy to give back.”
Whitaker graduated from Hobart College with a B.A. degree in American history. He went on to Boston University, where he earned a master’s degree in African American studies. He also holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley.
Before joining “60 Minutes” in 2014, he served as a CBS News correspondent for 30 years, covering virtually every major breaking news event during that time. He won his first Emmy in 1989; his 2017 and ’18 reporting with the Washington Post on the opioid crisis also earned an Emmy, as well as a duPont-Columbia University Award, a Peabody Award, and an RTDNA Murrow Award.
Whitaker, who has served on the HWS Board of Trustees since 2001, has spoken on campus on a number of occasions, including the 1997 and 2008 commencement ceremonies. He was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane Letters for his service to HWS in 1997. In 2020, he was named chair of the board’s Belonging, Diversity and Equity Committee.
Bestowed by the Alumni Association, the Distinguished Service Award is given based on the recommendations of the association’s honors committee, which includes Steve Westort, Chip Armstrong and Rafe Mattingly.