GENEVA — Matthew “Mattie” Mead, a 2013 Hobart College graduate who co-founded a hemp-based material business in Idaho, won $500,000 in this year’s Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Competition in Syracuse.
The finalists pitched their businesses on Nov. 15 and 16.
Mead’s company, Hempitecture, was one of 20 food and agriculture startup finalists in this year’s competition, with a grand prize of $1 million up for grabs. The business sells home and building materials made from hemp and other natural resources to reduce harmful waste and create more environmentally sustainable buildings, Hobart and William Smith Colleges said in a press release. In addition, the company offers installation, consulting and design services and training for industry professionals.
“It was an honor to take home a top prize at the Grow-NY contest,” Mead said. “After nearly 400 companies were vetted and 20 very strong companies made it to the final stage, it was anyone’s guess as to who would receive the awards.”
The competition identifies, supports and funds the top food, beverage and agriculture innovations across the world. The winning teams must commit to operating in the Central New York, Finger Lakes or Southern Tier regions for at least one year, while providing Grow-NY with a small equity investment stake in their entity.
The victory provides Hempitecture with the opportunity to expand into the East Coast from its current base in Ketchum, Idaho, Mead said.
The company constructed the country’s first public-use building made of hempcrete, hemp-based building materials that absorb carbon dioxide emissions and improve insulation.
“We are so thankful for the support we have received along the way, from our mentor to our team, to local and regional economic development officials,” Mead said. “We look forward to deploying the funds and setting up a presence in the region.”
Centennial Center Entrepreneurial Fellow Ed Bizari served as a mentor to Mead during the competition, the Colleges’ statement said.
As a student, Mead was a final contestant in the HWS Pitch competition in 2013.
Along with his high school friend Tommy Gibbons, Mead founded Hempitecture in 2018. In 2020, Mead and Gibbons were featured in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” for their work with Hempitecture.
According to the Colleges, Mead majored in architectural studies and minored in environmental studies and studio art at Hobart.