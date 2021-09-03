GENEVA — A Hobart College student faces a felony charge for allegedly having a shotgun on campus.
Bryce W. Miltenberger, 21, of Dallas, Texas, was charged Wednesday by Geneva police with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said police found the shotgun in Miltenberger’s vehicle, although it was briefly in his dorm room. Valenti declined to say how police learned of the gun, which was not loaded when it was confiscated.
Valenti added that when police respond to the Hobart and William Smith campus for an alleged crime, the student may not be charged and get a warning for some misdemeanor or violation offenses, such as trespass and aggravated harassment.
However, he said that is not the policy of the GPD or Ontario County district attorney’s office for a felony weapons charge.
“We take all weapons on campus seriously, whether it’s a college or other school,” Valenti said.
Miltenberger was taken to the county jail for arraignment.