PENN YAN — Ten months ago, this Yates County village celebrated the news of $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds coming to the community.
It also led to a question Mayor Leigh MacKerchar was asked countless times.
“Since the announcement last October, not a day went by that people didn’t ask me about the DRI funds and who would be getting them,” MacKerchar said Thursday. “Well, today may be that day.”
Moments later, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul — who presented the giant $10 million check during a ceremony last October — detailed the projects receiving that money during an event at the former Belknap Books on Main Street. That building is among those that will be getting DRI funds (see accompanying list).
“The village of Penn Yan has a charming downtown that is primed for growth thanks to strategic investment,” Hochul said. “The projects funded as part of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative will build upon Penn Yan’s strengths as a centerpiece of the region’s craft food and beverage industry, expand the availability of housing, and improve quality of life to create a brighter economic future for the Finger Lakes.”
After Penn Yan was named a DRI round 3 winner last fall, a 16-member local planning committee was formed, consultants met with project applicants, and three public meetings were held that drew an estimated 1,500 people. Additional public input came from surveys.
Steve Griffin, Yates County’s economic developer, said the initial list included more than 40 applicants. By April, the committee narrowed the list to 15 for submission to state officials.
Those 15 projects were all funded to some degree.
“There are a lot of good ideas out there, but we are looking for communities that have a common vision,” Hochul said. “You already have that vision. This will change the future of Penn Yan for generations to come.”
The two biggest projects will be $1.5 million for the former Knapp Hotel and $1.4 million for Struble’s Arcade, which Griffin called the bookends of downtown. Those projects will include a mix of retail and residential space.
The Sampson Theater will get $1 million for a renovation project that Hochul said will turn it into the cultural anchor of Penn Yan. The Elm Street building dates back to 1910.
There will be $1.3 million in funding for Penn Yan parks, including expanding the Keuka Outlet Trail. Several projects in the area of Water and Wagener streets, near the outlet, will turn the area into a waterfront attraction featuring food and drink.
There also is a plan to turn Maiden Lane, a one-way street, into a pedestrian promenade similar to Linden Street in Geneva.
Perhaps the biggest applause came when Hochul said Milly’s Pantry was getting more than $500,000. The non-profit is named after the late Camilla “Milly” Bloomquist, a beloved Yates County resident who started and oversaw a number of programs that helped thousands of children in the county for decades and still remain, including the Weekend Backpack program and Christmas for the Needy.
“Milly’s Pantry has a really positive mission and plays a critical role in the community,” said Mary Zelazny, chief executive officer of Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health, who was on the local DRI committee. “They feed our children. They deserve this money.”
Hochul said she travels extensively around the state in her job and has seen numerous communities. She considers Penn Yan special.
“I travel a lot. It gives me a sense of place. This is a beautiful, rural area — God’s country, but downtown is where the action is,” she said. “This is a diamond in the rough, but when people come here in the future, they will see a polished jewel. These projects will take it to a whole new level.”
