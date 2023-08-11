CANANDAIGUA — Many West Gibson Street homeowners were — and still are — devastated by the July 9 storm that saw 5.8 inches of rain fall on Ontario County in three hours.
Local elected officials appealed to Gov. Kathy Hochul for financial assistance to get them and other flood victims back on their feet, citing an offer of aid to flood victims in Orange County downstate. The officials called a press conference for Wednesday to repeat their appeal for aid, with one homeowner scheduled to tell his story.
However, state and local officials canceled the press conference when it was announced the governor pledged $3 million in emergency assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners in eight counties, including Ontario. The state funds will provide emergency repair grants to homeowners who suffered damage to their primary residence in the eight counties. This funding is in addition to the $3 million announced by Hochul in July to assist homeowners affected by the historic flooding.
“This additional funding will help to provide relief to even more New Yorkers impacted by these devastating floods as they work to repair their homes and return to normal lives,” Hochul said in a press release.
The grants will cover damage incurred at a primary residence for homeowners who meet the program’s income guidelines. The New York State Home and Community Renewal Office will oversee the program, which will be administered by several non-profits in each county.
Homeowners can apply to receive funding to cover repairs or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems and appliances, flooring, drywall, insulation, windows, doors, siding, and roofing. A full list of qualified repairs and eligibility criteria are available on the HCR flood program website. Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded based on a scope of work approved by the local program administrators. Applicants must have incomes at or below 80% of the area median income.
“I’d like to thank Gov. Hochul for her response in providing this near term assistance for homeowners,” state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said. “It is my hope that the funds will give individuals and families some relief from the financial stress of the situation. I recognize it may not help everyone and we will work to continue to work with other partners to connect residents with resources.”
“This announcement is welcome news,” added state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester. “Canandaigua has never seen this level of flooding and damage before and hopefully never will again. I look forward to continuing to work with the governor on assisting everyone affected by this catastrophic flooding.”
“Over 180 residential homes and apartments in Ontario County were impacted by the severe rain storm on July 9. Our community has united together in remarkable ways to assist in the response and clean-up efforts,’’ said Todd Campbell, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “Ontario County is grateful that Governor Hochul is making funds available to homeowners to assist in their rebuilding process.”
Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo and town Supervisor Jared Simpson expressed thanks, also.
Eligible homeowners can apply for funding as of today by visiting www.hcr.ny.gov/ahc-flood-assistance-program.