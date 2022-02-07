PENN YAN — When the Gabby Petito case was making national headlines last year, Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham’s thoughts drifted to a former village resident, June Allison Streeter.
“We have an interesting cold case very similar to Gabby Petito. It’s a missing-person case and suspected homicide from 1973, a complex case,” Dunham said. “June still has family in the area. I am still holding out hope we can get enough interest to get this solved.”
With National Missing Persons Day having been recognized Thursday, Dunham said his department continues to work the case.
Streeter was 41 when she was last seen in early October 1973 near Wedowee, Ala. Streeter, her husband, Lawrence, and her two children from a previous marriage were heading home to Penn Yan from Florida, where they had been visiting Lawrence’s parents.
She was last seen at a roadside rest stop on Highway 431, where she and Lawrence spent the night in a small travel trailer with their two poodles. They reportedly were arguing that day; the children slept in the car.
Someone who lived near the rest area called in a noise complaint during the night. An Alabama state trooper drove by, saw the vehicle and trailer, but left after not hearing any commotion.
The next morning, Lawrence woke up the children and told them their mother left during the night while he was asleep. The dogs were barking in the trailer, but he would not let the kids inside.
Lawrence unhooked the trailer, drove the kids to a nearby town, gave them $10, and put them on a bus to the Steuben County community of Bath, where their father lived. They arrived two days later, ill-dressed for the weather and one without shoes.
After dropping off the children at the bus station, Lawrence drove the trailer to a community in Alabama, registered it under a false address, and returned to Florida. He never contacted authorities to report June was missing.
According to June’s relatives, it was uncharacteristic of her to leave without warning, and she always kept in touch with her family. She had met Lawrence four years earlier while he was working at a carnival, and after their marriage they traveled as a husband-and-wife country music duet, singing at clubs and carnivals.
By the time of her disappearance, her family said June was tired of traveling and wanted to settle down. Her sister said June was afraid of Lawrence and left him several times but always went back to him.
The family also accused Lawrence of threatening June with a pistol on multiple occasions.
When June’s family hadn’t heard from her by early 1974, they reported her missing to Penn Yan police, who contacted authorities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas. Police found no trace of her.
Police later questioned Lawrence and searched the trailer. They found a .32 caliber pistol and some of June’s clothes, but Lawrence insisted she left him during the night and never returned.
Dunham said Lawrence was arrested in Georgia for failing to return June’s property to her family. He later moved to Florida and failed a lie detector test in 1974. Police from several states continued to work the case in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, with no new evidence emerging.
“DNA was collected from June’s daughters and is on file in case her remains are ever discovered,” Dunham said. “Lawrence passed away in 2021 and was the last person to see June alive. He is the only known person of interest in this case.”
Dunham said June’s family believes she is dead and may be buried in Florida, Georgia or Alabama, possibly in the marshes along Highway 431 in Alabama. Police have entered her into the national database of missing persons.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the Penn Yan Police Department at (315) 536-4426.