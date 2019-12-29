GENEVA — Residents in The Arbors Neighorhood had a chance once again to channel their inner Clark Griswold during the fourth annual The Arbors Neighborhood Association Holiday Lights Contest.
The Arbors Neighborhood Association said judges from sister neighborhoods of Geneva gathered to view the holiday displays on the streets of the Arbors.
Judges Pam and Dennis Bishop, Nancy Whitwell, Alissa Brennan, Sarah Larysz, Erica Collins and Dinah Brennan were tasked with determining the top three placeholders and a listing of residents whose decorating efforts were worthy of mention.
Jessica Avila chauffeured the judges through the neighborhood in a lighted and decorated van provided by the City Recreation Department. Judges listened to holiday tunes while traversing the Arbors and were presented with hot chocolate and holiday treat bags to enjoy as they fulfilled their jolly obligation.
The judges awarded the top three award ribbons to: first, the Perry residence, 21 Greenhurst St.; second, the Yokopovich/Sargent residence, 33 Bennett; and third, the Cirencione residence, 389 W. High St.
The following addresses were honorable mentions: 15 Greenhurst, 6 Bennett, 62 Ridgewood (the judges loved the pig), 48 Greenbriar and 86 Greenbriar.
The Arbors Holiday Lights Contest Committee said it “would like to thank all our neighbors that participated to make the neighborhood festive and bright. We hope to see your decorations next year.”