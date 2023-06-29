NEWARK — The cannabis- and hemp-growing and -processing facility operated by Honest Pharm is for sale.
According to Loopnet, a commercial real estate site, the 400,000-square-foot facility, built decades ago for rose grower Jackson & Perkins, is listed for $23 million.
Honest Pharm was one of the first 52 firms granted growing licenses in New York under the fledgling state cannabis industry.
The listing for the property at 621 E. Maple St. says the buyer will get not only greenhouses, warehouses, office space and refrigerated storage — the result of renovations by Honest Pharm — but approximately 14,000 plants and three cultivation licenses.
According to property listing documents, the facility features over 6 acres of indoor growing space.
“Ongoing upgrades to greenhouse roofing, heaters and vent fans will allow for year-round growing capabilities,” writes CBRE Upstate, the real-estate company handling the listing.
A call and email to Honest Pharm on Monday were not returned. The real-estate company did not respond to a message, either.
Honest Pharm purchased the facility in 2019 with a goal of producing hemp seed and hemp plants, and processing hemp, for CBD products. However, after receiving a cultivator license that allows them to grow and sell marijuana, they apparently have shifted to THC products. In fact, there were no hemp products featured on their website.
Newark native Jeremy Jimenez is listed as the company founder on Honest Pharm’s website. Jonathan Callahan was at one time described as the company’s founder and president, with Jimenez a partner.
Callahan’s LinkedIn page says he is founder and president of Honest Pharm, but it notes that he is “living in Estonia and enjoying life and business.” Estonia is a European country that formerly was part of the Soviet Union.
Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor could not be reached for comment on Monday.