CANANDAIGUA — Two years ago, a Canandaigua family lost their daughter to a drug overdose.
The young woman, Rachel, had been taking advantage of programs from The Partnership for Ontario County’s community support center.
“Rachel’s family wanted to honor her memory and pulled together a 5K race in September 2018,” said Tracey Dello Stritto, the Partnership’s executive director. “They raised $22,000 from their first race and donated it to the community support center because they believe in the mission.”
The race was dubbed the Painted Pinky 5K, and the second event was held last September. Last month, race organizers presented the Partnership with another donation — this time for $25,000.
“There were about six or seven people who coordinated the Painted Pinky after Rachel’s untimely, tragic death, and it has really taken off. We were hoping for 150 people our first year and got 300,” said Connie White, one of the organizers and a close friend of Rachel’s family. “Last year we had 400. This is obviously a huge outpouring of support by the participants and the community. The energy, love and generosity has been overwhelming.”
The community support center offers free activities to anyone in the community:
• Solution-focused brief therapy with a licensed counselor.
• CrossFit and yoga at Canandaigua CrossFit.
• A weekly support group, “Journey Through Loss,” at Chosen Spot Chiropractic.
• Art classes at Finger Lakes Community College’s gallery.
• Pop-up events and hikes, as well as kayaking and paddleboarding.
“The concept is to offer supportive opportunities for people in the community to gather. We have experienced many folks who identify with substance use or mental health disorders utilizing our offerings, and the beauty is that anyone in the community can attend, which also removes any substance use/mental health stigma,” Dello Stritto said. “Their motto is ‘We’re all recovering from something, let’s do it together.’ We often have a single mom, off-duty officer and someone in recovery in an exercise class together, but no one knows who is who — and it doesn’t matter.”
Proceeds from the Painted Pinky go to the community support center and the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, another Partnership program. White said another $3,000 went to the Canandaigua Academy track boosters club, since Rachel and her sister competed in track and field at the school.
White said the Painted Pinky also has corporate sponsors donating $1,000. This year’s race likely will be in September; race details will be announced May 1 at facebook.com/PaintedPinky5k.
“This event means a lot to Rachel’s family,” she said. “The Partnership is doing everything it can to end the opioid epidemic.”
“We are so grateful for this donation and the support of Rachel’s family,” Dello Stritto added. “Addiction can happen to anyone.”