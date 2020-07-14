PENN YAN — With the Hope Walk of Yates County set for next month, organizers are seeking donations now to help offset event costs.
“We usually start this fundraising appeal in April, but we are just starting now due to COVID-19,” said Marty Shipman, president of the Hope Walk Board of Directors and one of the organization’s founders. “COVID-19 has placed much of our lives on hold. However, cancer is never on pause.”
Shipman said cancer remains the No. 1 cause of death in the county, and local cancer patients have been impacted by the novel coronavirus due to limited supplies, loss of income, and reduced access to treatment.
Hope Walk, a grassroots organization, formed in 2015. It gives grants of several hundred dollars for cancer patients who live in the county to offset medical expenses, for transportation costs, or anything the patient needs. It also helps patients through research, education and advocacy.
This year’s Hope Walk is scheduled for Aug. 22 at the Yates County Community Center on North Main Street in Penn Yan. It will run from 3-11 p.m.
“We have different fundraisers during the year. Really, only about 10% of our fundraising goal for the year is raised at Hope Walk,” Shipman said. “The Hope Walk is really about celebrating the work we’ve done throughout the year.”
This year, however, Shipman said fundraising efforts have been hampered significantly by COVID-19. As of this week, approximately a quarter of the $40,000 annual goal has been met.
The Hope Walk will include four ceremonies, including an opening ceremony, a survivors’ ceremony and a luminary at night. The event usually draws 350-400 people, and Shipman said measures will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a sort of come-and-go event, so everybody will not be there at one time,” Shipman said, noting the event has been approved by state and federal officials. “We will have signs in place reminding people to social distance, we will be making the track wider, we will have hand-washing stations with sanitizer, and masks on hand. We are going above and beyond to make sure everyone stays healthy at the event.”