PENN YAN — Hope Walk of Yates County has elected Machelle Kelly as the organization’s new treasurer.
“I am pleased to welcome our newest member,” Marty Shipman, president of the Hope Walk board of directors, said in a news release. “Machelle has a unique background, with diverse experiences that make her an asset to the Hope Walk of Yates County organization.”
Kelly, an Ohio native, moved to the Dundee area when her father’s Air Force duty was up. She attended Cazenovia College before returning to Dundee to raise a family.
Cancer first struck Kelly’s family when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. More recently, her father lost his battle with cancer.
Shipman said Kelly is looking forward to volunteering with Hope Walk, so local residents who are fighting cancer can get the support they need.
Hope Walk of Yates County is a group of community members passionate about making a difference in the lives of people with cancer.
To learn more about the organization, see hopewalkofyatescounty.org, the organization’s social media sites including Facebook and Twitter, email hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com, or call (607) 283-4673.