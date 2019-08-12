PENN YAN — You know the annual Hope Walk of Yates County is approaching when you start seeing decorative toilets in local businesses.
In what has become a pre-event tradition, Yates County youth — dubbed “Hope Walk Heroes” — have been painting and placing the colorful toilets in county and Penn Yan businesses. People can help “flush away” cancer by putting money in the toilets.
This year’s Hope Walk, the fourth annual, is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Yates County Community Center on North Main Street. It will run from 3 to 11 p.m.
Hope Walk of Yates County is a grassroots group of community members passionate about raising money and awareness of cancer support services in the area. The local organization started several years ago after the American Cancer Society in Rochester no longer sponsored a Relay for Life event in Penn Yan, which had been held for about 12 years.
The local walk attracts hundreds of people and raises tens of thousands of dollars. All proceeds from the event stay local to support county residents with cancer.
For more information or to register for the event, go to hopewalkofyatescounty.org, call (607) 283-4673 (HOPE), or email hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com.
People who don’t wish to walk and get pledges can also donate by making checks out to YCRR with “Hope Walk” in the memo line.
