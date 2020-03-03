DUNDEE — The Rochester Regional Health mobile mammography center will be at Dundee Central School on March 13 for breast cancer screenings.
The event is sponsored locally by Hope Walk of Yates County, a community-based organization dedicated to helping county residents who suffer from cancer through research, education, advocacy, and service.
The mobile mammography center will be at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Women can make an appointment by calling (585) 922-PINK (7465) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or going to rochesterregional.org/pink and clicking on the “Need a Mammogram” link.
The center also is equipped to screen walks-ins and the uninsured. The coach is designed to screen every 15 minutes (four women per hour); if a woman needs to use the lift, the appointment time is 30 minutes.
Women must be at least 40, not exhibiting symptoms of breast-related problems and had their last mammogram at least one year and one day from the screening event.