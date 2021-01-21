PENN YAN — Hope Walk of Yates County is looking for a volunteer to coordinate its social media presence.
The social media coordinator will be responsible for telling Hope Walk’s story through photography, video and social media platforms. The person will report directly to the group’s Board of Directors and should be proficient in Adobe products, sound and video equipment, smartphones, and social media.
The board prefers candidates ages 18 and older. Those interested must be available to attend committee meetings on the first Monday of each month from 7-9 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to midnight Aug. 28 — the date of the 2021 Hope Walk.
People interested in the position can reply to hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com or call (607) 283-4673.
Hope Walk is a grassroots, volunteer organization that helps county residents faced with the burden of cancer. It gives grants to offset medical expenses, transportation costs or other patient costs, and also supports patients through research, education and advocacy.