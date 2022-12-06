HOPEWELL — Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Shekell Road last week started near the furnace.
Harloff said two employees of nearby Half Dutch Farm on Route 488 were sleeping when the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, prompting several 911 calls. The residents were awakened by smoke filling the home.
“The occupants saw fire in the center of the home and were able to escape the house safely and without injury,” Harloff said.
The Clifton Springs Fire Department arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. Seneca Castle, Manchester, Hopewell, Shortsville, and Port Gibson firefighters provided mutual aid, with many of those departments bringing tanker trucks due to the remote location of the blaze.
The fire was brought under control shortly after 6 p.m. The structure and contents were a total loss.
Harloff said the occupants have obtained alternate housing through their employer.
According to Harloff, the mobile home, which is owned by Rodney Brown, was insured. Harloff’s office and the Clifton Springs Fire Department continued to investigate the cause.
“The preliminary results of the investigation reveal the fire started near the furnace,” he said.