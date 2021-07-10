HOPEWELL — Ontario County’s public health director and sheriff are warning people about a deadly substance, sometimes found in street drugs, that has been linked to an overdose death in the county.
Mary Beer and Kevin Henderson said Xylazine, often referred to as “horse tranquilizer,” is part of a growing epidemic in the United States. Known on the street as “tranq,” it showed up in large cities several years ago, accounting for about a third of the overdose deaths in Philadelphia.
“Ontario County is not shielded from this,” Henderson said.
Xylazine is commonly used by veterinarians as a sedative, muscle relaxer and analgesic in horses and other large animals. It is not approved for human use and can lead to:
• Central nervous system depression that includes blurred vision, disorientation, dizziness, drowsiness, difficulty moving, slurred speech and fatigue.
• Respiratory depression, including shallow or stopped breathing.
• Cardiovascular effects such as low blood pressure and slower heart rate.
Beer and Henderson said Xylazine is being mixed by drug dealers with heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. Narcan, which is commonly used by police and emergency medical technicians to revive overdose victims, does not combat Xylazine but should still be used since the drug is often mixed with opioids that Narcan does combat.
Beer urges people addicted to drugs to contact the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency at (315) 462-9466.
“If you are struggling with addiction, you are not alone,” she said.
Henderson said his office has an anonymous tip line to report people selling drugs. People can call (585) 396-3784 (DRUG) or go to ontariosheriff.org.
“As sheriff, I continue to commit resources and will pursue those who continue to sell drugs that are taking the lives of those addicted, and will hold them accountable for their actions,” he said.